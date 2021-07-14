Jimmy Fallon ‘Reveals’ Rudy Giuliani’s Other Wild Idea For Donald Trump On Election Night

Jimmy Fallon mocked Rudy Giuliani’s reported suggestion that Donald Trump just declare victory on the night of the 2020 election, even when the result was far from certain.

Giuliani, a lawyer who at the time represented the then-president, reportedly told fellow Republicans, “Just say we won,” according to Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker’s new book “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year.”

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” Fallon imagined another wild idea that the former New York mayor could have come up with.

It involved Trump taking the name of his then-Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

Watch the video here:

