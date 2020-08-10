Jimmy Fallon Reveals The Other Names Trump's Been Saying Wrong

This land is your land, this land is Thighland ...

Though US President Donald Trump’s mispronunciation of Thailand went viral yesterday, it turns out his staffers have it even worse.

On “The Tonight Show” Thursday, Jimmy Fallon pointed out that the president mispronounced Dr Deborah Birx’s name at a recent coronavirus press briefing, calling her “Dr Burke.” But that’s just scratching the surface of the president’s pronunciation faux pas. Fallon then donned his Trump impression to reveal the other staffer names that Trump can’t quite get right.

People such as ...

Postmaster General “Loser DJ”

View photos Louis DeJoy aka Loser DJ More

White House Press Secretary “KFC McDonald’s”

View photos Kayleigh McEnany aka KFC McDonald's More

Son-In-Law And Adviser “Ja Rule Kush-Pop”

View photos Jared Kushner aka Ja Rule Kush-Pop More

See the rest of the mispronunciations in the video starting around the 5:13 mark, including a name for Mike Pence that’d probably have him wishing he was just called Thighland:

Related...

Continue reading on HuffPost