2020 Is Inspiring A Whole Bunch Of New (And Weird) Thanksgiving Traditions

The coronavirus pandemic is inspiring people to imagine a whole banquet of new Thanksgiving traditions.

That’s what “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon discovered on Monday after he posted a tweet asking people to update old holiday practices with a 2020 spin, using the hashtag #NewThanksgivingTraditions.

It's Hashtags time! Tweet a Thanksgiving tradition updated for 2020 and tag it with #NewThanksgivingTraditions. Could be on the show! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 16, 2020

Fallon offered one as an example:

The turkey now pardons the president. #NewThanksgivingTraditions — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 16, 2020

Others came through with their own suitable Turkey Day updates.

We agree to never have ham that looks like COVID again... #NewThanksgivingTraditions pic.twitter.com/EL3rdbauXk — Ryan Bartholomee (@RyanBartholomee) November 16, 2020

We eat Thanksgiving dinner leftovers for a full month because the huge family gathering was canceled, and we made way too much food. #NewThanksgivingTraditions — Ryan Bartholomee (@RyanBartholomee) November 16, 2020

Looking forward to eating turkey and masked potatoes #NewThanksgivingTraditions pic.twitter.com/OpvKHwl79x — STIIIZY (@stiiizy) November 16, 2020

Eating dinner using garden forks to comply with social distancing. pic.twitter.com/p0goCwcEDd — A Shining Wit (@Caffeine748) November 16, 2020

The turkey’s gotta have a covid test done before it’s welcome inside the house. #NewThanksgivingTraditions — Nupur Saigal  (@_theaxeeffect_) November 16, 2020

New thanksgiving tradition: just singing some WAP lyrics as if they actually apply to the holiday. Gobble me, swallow me, drip down the side of me (like gravy) 🤷🏼‍♀️ lol #NewThanksgivingTraditions — Shira (@avocadhoe93) November 16, 2020

Toilet paper is an acceptable answer for what you are thankful for. #NewThanksgivingTraditions — Ryan Bartholomee (@RyanBartholomee) November 16, 2020

