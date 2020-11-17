2020 Is Inspiring A Whole Bunch Of New (And Weird) Thanksgiving Traditions

David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost

The coronavirus pandemic is inspiring people to imagine a whole banquet of new Thanksgiving traditions.

That’s what “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon discovered on Monday after he posted a tweet asking people to update old holiday practices with a 2020 spin, using the hashtag #NewThanksgivingTraditions.

Fallon offered one as an example:

Others came through with their own suitable Turkey Day updates.

