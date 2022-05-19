Jimmy Fallon Nails Trump's Pennsylvania Problem In 2 Scathing Words

Jimmy Fallon joked on Wednesday about former President Donald Trump’s effort to end Pennsylvania’s “too-close-to-call” GOP Senate primary.

The “Tonight Show” host discussed the tight race between TV doctor Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund executive Dave McCormick and addressed Trump’s urge for Oz to “declare victory now” ― ahead of the results.

In a message to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump claimed a victory declaration would make “it much harder for them to cheat with the ballots they ‘just happened to find.’”

“Dr. Oz was like, ‘Donald, I think you’re suffering from premature election,’” Fallon joked.

Oz hasn’t been as quick to correct Trump in the past, though. The Senate candidate said people cannot move on from the 2020 presidential election results despite the fact that there’s been no evidence to support Trump’s widespread voter fraud claims.

As Oz watches for the results of his own race, Fallon said it was kind of nice to have a doctor waiting on us for once.

Watch Fallon’s full monologue below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

