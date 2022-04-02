Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel swap shows for April Fool's Day

Anyone who has trouble keeping the late-night Jimmys straight is about to get even more confused.

Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel swapped shows on Friday for April Fool's Day, with Kimmel taking the reins of The Tonight Show on NBC while Fallon hosted ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"It's Freaky Friday tonight!" Kimmel said in his monologue on The Tonight Show, while Fallon quipped, "As far as surprises you've seen on ABC this week, this one's a distant second."

Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon

Todd Owyoung/NBC; Randy Holmes/ABC Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon

The prankish spirit carried through the rest of Kimmel: Fallon's first guest was Justin Timberlake impersonating Kimmel's longtime adversary Matt Damon, who concluded the segment by spray-painting "I love Matt Damon" on Kimmel's desk. Later, he interviewed Kimmel's Aunt Chippy, who did not know she was about to meet Fallon instead of Kimmel.

"I finally got lucky — look at this," she joked.

On The Tonight Show, Kimmel interviewed Hugh Jackman and Somebody Somewhere star Bridget Everett, and put his own spin on Fallon's "Thank You Notes" segment. And Red Hot Chili Peppers performed as the musical guest on both shows.

The two Jimmys checked in via video call during their monologues, gleefully celebrating the prank coming together. "April 2020 is when we conceived this," Kimmel explained. "I love that we did this. I can't believe we pulled it off," added Fallon.

You can see more from the swapped shows in the videos below.

