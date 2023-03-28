Jimmy Fallon Jabs Donald Trump Jr. With A Teleprompter Zinger

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Monday imagined how Donald Trump’s staff tried to keep the former president on message during his 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas, at the weekend.

Parody footage showed Trump being assisted by some images on the teleprompter, one of which mocked his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. as a “tool.”

Fallon also came up with a new nickname for Trump and his allies Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), rock musician Ted Nugent and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell.

Watch the video here:

