Jimmy Fallon Imagines The Humiliating Way Donald Trump Will Try To Avoid Probe

Jimmy Fallon joked on Friday about how former President Donald Trump may try to wriggle out of a wide-ranging investigation overseen by a special counsel newly appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“As we speak, Trump is squeezing into a turkey costume to trick (President Joe) Biden into pardoning him,” cracked “The Tonight Show” host.

“Gobble gobble, gobble gobble,” he continued, imitating Trump.

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

Related...