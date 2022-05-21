Jimmy Fallon Fan Gets A Big Goose Egg For Guessing Wrong Harry Styles Song Title

Jimmy Fallon’s Harry Styles guessing game was a breeze for all but one fan on Friday.

Fallon honored the release of “Harry’s House,” a new album from the former “One Direction star, during a song guessing game on “The Tonight Show.”

Styles’ new album has social media talking as he apparently addresses his relationship with partner Olivia Wilde on the record, E! News reported.

Styles has been riding the high of his new release “Harry’s House” along with his upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling,” a psychological thriller directed by Wilde.

Fallon asked one fan to pick from three zany juice-themed song titles and decide what one was an actual Harry Styles.

“Got to go with the ‘Goose Juice,’” the fan said.

Fallon asked the Tennessee fan if he can bust out his vocals and sing the apparently avian-inspired song on his show.

You can see how the fan did in the game, and on the mic, below.

