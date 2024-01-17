Jimmy Fallon Exposes Donald Trump's Glaring Hypocrisy On Republican Rivals

Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday pointed out a stark contrast in Donald Trump’s attitude to his rivals in the Republican 2024 primary race.

Following Trump’s victory in the Iowa caucuses on Monday, the former president praised his two main challengers — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley — as “very smart people, very capable people.”

“I want to congratulate Ron and Nikki for having a good time together. We’re all having a good time together. And I think they both actually did very well, I really do,” Trump added.

But Trump struck a markedly different, and more antagonistic tone, toward the duo before his win.

That fact didn’t go unnoticed by Fallon.

“I like how before the vote they’re pathetic losers, once Trump wins he’s like, ‘I really beat the best of the best,’” he joked.

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

