Rah Rah For Jimmy Fallon's Burn Of Trump's 'I'm A Cheerleader' Defense

Sis-boom-burn!
Jimmy Fallon shredded Donald Trump’s “cheerleader” defense about why he downplayed the coronavirus for months.
“The Tonight Show” host on Thursday showed a clip from a news conference where Trump was asked about his taped confession that he essentially lied about the danger of the coronavirus.
“Did you mislead the public?” a reporter asked Trump off-camera.
“Well I think if you said in order to reduce panic, perhaps that’s so,” the president said. “Fact is, I’m a cheerleader for this country. I love our country. And I don’t want people to be frightened.”
Fallon launched into a cheer-calling bit before unleashing a visual zinger:
“Check out his pompoms,” the host said.
