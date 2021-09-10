Jimmy Fallon Celebrates the Return of the NFL with Goofy Song: 'Football is Back!'

The NFL is back — and Jimmy Fallon is ushering in football season with a goofy song.

As The Roots gave him a beat, the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host waved a flashlight below his face with the lights dimmed and the audience clapping along.

"The NFL is back again, Bucs vs. Cowboys for the win, Brady, Rogers and Mahomes racking up those Super Bowls," Fallon began, giving shoutouts to Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers at Patrick Mahomes.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl earlier this year, while Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won in 2020. Rodgers last took home a trophy with the Green Bay Packers in 2011.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

jimmy fallon

courtesy the tonight show with jimmy fallon John Cena, Jimmy Fallon

Fallon then took a moment to tease the owner of the Las Vegas team.

"But what I want — no, what I need — is the answer to this question, please: so what's up with Raiders owner Mark Davis' haircut?" Fallon asked.

In the preseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won against the Texans, but lost games to the Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys, meanwhile, lost to the Texans, Steelers, Cardinals and Jaguars.

During Fallon's show Thursday night, he hosted guests John Cena and J Balvin, who also performed.