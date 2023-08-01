Jimmy Choo Taps (G)I-DLE Star Mi-Yeon as its New Global Ambassador

Jimmy Choo just announced K-pop star and member of (G)I-DLE, Mi-Yeon, as its new global brand ambassador, set to star in the brand's new Autumn 2023 campaign.

Launching at the end of this month, the new campaign will see Mi-Yeon spotlight some of the brand's signature products while showcasing her distinctive style.

"Mi-Yeon is magnetic. From her musical talent to her captivating performances and inimitable personal style, she truly embodies the confident, playful spirit and creative energy of Jimmy Choo. We are thrilled to have Mi-Yeon join our global Jimmy Choo community," says Sandra Choi, Jimmy Choo's creative director.

Echoing the excitement, Mi-Yeon adds, "I am excited and honoured to be joining the Jimmy Choo family as a global ambassador. I love the joy and glamour of the collection; I feel more confident when I am wearing Jimmy Choo. I can’t wait to share the beautiful campaign we worked on."

Take a look at the official announcement image above, and stay tuned for the full campaign landing on August 30.

In other news, Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS will release a collaborative collection next month.