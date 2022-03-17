Jimmy Choo launches jewellery line

A pair of coveted Jimmy Choo heels (Getty)

Jimmy Choo has launched a jewellery collection embodying “timeless glamour”.

The luxury fashion brand, which is best known for its high-end footwear, has been inspired by its design signatures of pearl, crystal and monogram, to create the line.

Bracelets, earrings, necklaces, rings, and anklets are just some of the items available for purchase through the label’s website and in stores.

The high-glamour accessories include crystal-embellished hanging ear cuffs, a heavy chain necklace and an asymmetrical cocktail ring.

“It felt like the perfect time to launch this collection, our shoes and bags are often seen as items of jewellery that adorn the feet, wrists and hands,” said Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi in a statement.

The designer called the collection a “natural extension” of the crystal-adorned and pearl-encrusted shoes and bags that the brand has featured in recent seasons, including their upcoming A/W collection, which was unveiled at Milan Fashion Week in February.

Prices start at £125 for a single JC ear cuff, and rise to £695 for a pair of star-fringed earrings.

Founded in 1980, the brand was established in London by the bespoke shoemaker of the same name.

Princess Diana was just one of its famous fans, but it was Sarah Jessica Parker’s love of the label in Sex and the City that brought the luxury footwear to a wider audience.

In May 2017, Michael Kors’ Capri Holdings Limited bought the brand in a £900m takeover.

At the start of the pandemic, Choo pledged £400,000 of donations to help medical professionals on the front line.

The money was distributed through the NHS Covid-19 Urgent Appeal by NHS Charities Together and The World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The donation came through Choo’s parent company Capri Holdings Limited.

“Our hearts and souls go out to those who are working on the front lines,” John D. Idol, chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings, said in a statement announcing the plans.

“We thank them for their remarkable dedication and courage and want to support them and the hospitals where they work. We also aim to strengthen organisations dedicated to helping the community.”