Jimmy Choo Delivers Denim, Anklets and Loafers for Spring 2023

For Spring '23 we've seen footwear as minimal as Prada's Mary Jane's and as bodacious as Moschino's "inflatable" booties. Somewhere in the middle lies Jimmy Choo's offering — a practical, but on-trend roster of sandals, boots, pumps and loafers.

Many of the -core trend lovers will gravitate to Choo's square toe platform loafer heel, done in a creamy white to channel Romanticore, Barbiecore, Cottagecore and the litany of feminine trends made popular via TikTok.

The brand leans into its legacy with a classic pump accessorized with a chunky gold anklet. With major toe cleavage in mind, the patent leather heel dons an asymmetric toe box. Elsewhere in the collection, draped sandals serve sex appeal in lime and classic black.

Elsewhere in footwear, here are fourteen sneaker releases happening this week.