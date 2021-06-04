Jimmy Choo and Billy Porter Released a Shoe Collection That Goes Up to a Women's Size 15

Proving that style doesn't have a specific gender and that individualism and personal expression should be celebrated, Billy Porter teamed up with Jimmy Choo for a capsule collection of gender-neutral, size-inclusive shoes that go all the way up to women's size 15 — which translates to a men's size 13. Porter curated the collection, which takes iconic silhouettes from the Choo archives and injects them with bold color, prints, and metallic accents.

"I have learned that the only shoes I need to be stepping in are my own," Porter says with a twirl in the launch video (below). "They are big shoes to fill."

To celebrate the release, Jimmy Choo is donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, a cause close to Porter that hopes to end LGBTQ suicide with 24/7 phone, text, and chat crisis counseling.

Porter explained that he dedicated the capsule collection to his mom, who was disabled and never had the chance to walk in high heels. He called her the personification of unconditional love and hopes that the collection shows his dedication to authenticity and love. The collection includes pumps, boots, and loafers in jewel tones, rich suede, and statement-making animal print as well as an oversized clutch offered in croc-embossed leather, and patchwork metallic leather.

Billy Porter Jimmy Choo Capsule Collection

Courtesy

"This line is dedicated to my mother, whose biggest dream as a disabled woman was to be able to walk in a pair of high-heeled shoes. She never got to achieve that dream, but I get to stand in proxy for her for all the world to see," Porter said in a release. "My mother is the personification of the power of what true unconditional love looks like. And as a gender-neutral collection, my goal is to free folks from the chains that bind authenticity on all levels."

In a statement, Jimmy Choo Creative Director Sandra Choi called Porter a "true original" and celebrated his talent and dedication to advocacy. She mentioned the transformative power of fashion and how she hoped to give as many people as possible the chance to step into a pair of Choos.

"Billy is a true original. His energy, his talent, and his advocacy for others is joyous. He embodies the Jimmy Choo ethos with his daring spirit on and off the red carpet," Choi added. "Fashion allows us all to dream and there should be no boundary to who can experience the transformative effect of stepping into a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes. I am so thrilled to collaborate with Billy and bring this vision to life in celebration of equality and acceptance."

Billy Porter Jimmy Choo Capsule Collection

Courtesy

The collection is available for pre-order now at www.JimmyChoo.com and coincides with Pride Month.