Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care following hospitalizations: Carter Center

MEREDITH DELISO
·3 min read
Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care following hospitalizations: Carter Center

Former President Jimmy Carter will receive hospice care following a series of short hospital stays, The Carter Center announced Saturday.

Carter, 98, is both the oldest living and longest-lived U.S. president.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the Carter Center said in a statement. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

Carter, who held office from 1977 to 1981 as the 39th president, has seen serious health challenges in recent years. In 2019, he suffered from various falls and underwent hip surgery. He has also survived metastatic melanoma.

MORE: Jimmy Carter's life in pictures

As the son of a Georgia peanut farmer, he grew up not only to be president but also a Nobel Peace Prize winner and a Grammy Award winner. He was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Among his administration's most notable achievements were the Camp David Accords, which Carter brokered between Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat in 1978. Carter's time in office also saw the start of the Iran hostage crisis and, on the domestic front, the first efforts toward developing a policy for energy independence.

Post-presidency, Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, founded The Carter Center, a human rights organization which helped spearhead a successful campaign to eradicate Guinea worm disease. They have also been prominent supporters of Habitat for Humanity, the nonprofit devoted to affordable housing.

They have four children together -- three sons and a daughter.

PHOTO: In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, former president Jimmy Carter attends an event in Atlanta. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images, FILE)
PHOTO: In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, former president Jimmy Carter attends an event in Atlanta. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images, FILE)

One of their grandchildren, Jason Carter, tweeted in the wake of the announcement that he saw his grandparents on Friday and they are "at peace and -- as always -- their home is full of love."

President Joe Biden reacted to the news with his own tweet, on Sunday, addressing Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter directly to say he and first lady Jill Biden "are with you in prayer and send you our love."

"We admire you for the strength and humility you have shown in difficult times. May you continue your journey with grace and dignity, and God grant you peace," the president wrote.

The Carter Center on Sunday encouraged any well-wishers to send their thoughts about Jimmy Carter or his family to an online portal. "We really appreciate all the kind words we've received from President Carter's admirers," the center wrote on Twitter.

In Atlanta, where The Carter Center is based, some reacted to Jimmy Carter's decision by remarking on all the work he did after the White House -- a common refrain.

"When I think of Jimmy Carter, I think of not so much his political career, certainly, but his life after being in the limelight," one out-of-town visitor told ABC affiliate WSB.

At the weekly Sunday service at the Carters' Maranatha Baptist Church in their hometown of Plains, Georgia, parishioners reflected on the former president's legacy.

Jimmy Carter's niece Kim Fuller led the congregation and shared a quote from her uncle: "My faith demands that I do whatever I can, wherever I can, whenever I can, for as long as I can with whatever I have to try to make a difference."

ABC News' Adam Carlson contributed to this report.

Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care following hospitalizations: Carter Center originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, 98, to Begin Receiving Hospice Care

    "He has the full support of his family and his medical team," The Carter Center announced in a statement on Saturday of former president Jimmy Carter, who chose to end medical treatment and return home for his care

  • All About Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's Children and Grandchildren

    Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter's large family includes four children and a combined 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren

  • Surrey budget proposes 9.5% property tax increase for policing transition costs

    SURREY, B.C. — The City of Surrey has released its draft five-year budget, allocating more than half of the property tax increases for 2023 to cover the costs associated with the police transition. It says in a news release that the 2023 draft operating budget was created without a decision on policing in Surrey, but relies on the presumption it will retain the RCMP as the police of jurisdiction. The city says maintaining the Mounties will cost about $235 million less over the next five years th

  • See photos of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s visits to Sacramento

    Carter, 98, has entered hospice care

  • Former President Jimmy Carter, 98, Receiving Hospice Care

    REUTERSFormer President Jimmy Carter, 98, is receiving hospice care at his home, the Carter Center announced Saturday. He made the decision after several hospital stays, the center said in a statement.“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful

  • Tattoo artists share 3 effective ways to make getting inked hurt less

    Three tattoo artists shared tips on how to minimise tattoo pain, from numbing cream to taking regular breaks.

  • As the Colorado River shrinks, federal officials consider overhauling Glen Canyon Dam

    The Colorado River's decline threatens hydropower at Glen Canyon Dam. Now, officials are looking at retooling the dam to deal with low water levels.

  • A ‘base camp’ has popped up on vacant land in the Florida Keys. What’s happening there?

    What to know about the site.

  • Quick Quotes: Canada reacts to report that says use of Emergencies Act was justified

    OTTAWA — Nearly one year after the "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators blocked traffic at Canadian border crossings and occupied the nation's capital, an independent commission released a report saying the government's use of the Emergency Act to quell those protests were justified. In his report, Justice Paul Rouleau said lawful protests descended into lawlessness, culminating in a national emergency. Here are some reactions from across Canada on Rouleau's findings and last year's protests: "We will

  • Alberta cabinet minister Rajan Sawhney says she won't seek re-election this spring

    CALGARY — An Alberta government cabinet minister says she will not run again in the upcoming provincial election. Rajan Sawhney, minister of trade, immigration and multiculturalism, made the announcement Friday night on Twitter. Sawhney was first elected in 2019 as the member of the legislature for Calgary-North East and says she will continue to serve until the end of the government's current mandate. She says she is still a strong supporter of Premier Danielle Smith and looks forward to the Un

  • Time in Canada to debate whether notwithstanding clause should exist, says Liberal MP

    OTTAWA — A Liberal MP from Montreal says it is for the country to debate whether the notwithstanding clause should be on the books. Sameer Zuberi's comments come after a week where the Bloc Québécois forced parties in the House of Commons to vote on whether they felt provinces had the legitimate right to use the constitutional power however they wanted, including pre-emptively. Both the Liberals and federal New Democrats voted down the motion to defeat it, while the Conservatives supported the B

  • Manchin Decries ‘Unnecessary Brinksmanship’ Over Debt Ceiling Crisis, Biden Warns of Catastrophe

    On Jan. 19, the U.S. officially hit its debt ceiling, having spent all of the $31.4 trillion available for expenditures as allocated by the Treasury. In intervening days, heated discussions and public...

  • Nicholas Goldberg: Why Israel is losing me

    The collapse of the two-state solution and the threat to democracy from a new governing coalition have made Israel unrecognizable now.

  • Don Lemon apologizes after saying Nikki Haley is not 'in her prime': Here's what happened

    Everyone is Googling "when are women in their prime" after Don Lemon's comments about Nikki Haley sparked intense discussion on social media.

  • US lawmakers urged Biden to train F-16 pilots ‘today’

    US lawmakers urged president Joe Biden to train Ukrainians on how to operate F-16 fighter jets "today".

  • Jailed, disgraced, retired, promoted: We looked at the cops behind some of the most high-profiled police killings of the last 20 years. Some end up behind bars. Others get raises.

    This is what happened to 72 police officers after killings that gained national attention and sparked protests over police abuse.

  • City of Regina is ahead of the curve with tiny homes

    A little ahead of the curve, Regina already regulates and allows above-garage apartments and backyard suites. Regarding primary structures, Regina has a minimum sqft, but they plan on removing it as it didn’t serve a purpose. Ben Mario is the City’s Planning Branch Manager. He said the City currently has an 800-square-foot minimum but is planning on removing that minimum in the next round of building bylaw amendments. The City has already made changes to allow garden suites to occupy rear yards

  • Italian PM Meloni to visit Kyiv on Monday to meet Zelenskiy

    ROME (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will travel to Kyiv on Monday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a political source said on Sunday. Meloni, who took office in October, had said she planned to visit Kyiv before the Feb. 24 anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. Despite friction on the issue within her rightist ruling coalition and divided public opinion, Meloni has been a firm supporter of Ukraine.

  • Biden to discuss more troops in upcoming visit, Polish PM says

    Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday that he and U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss possibly increasing U.S. troop presence in Poland and making it more permanent during Biden's upcoming visit to Warsaw. "We are in the process of discussion with President Biden's administration about making their (troop) presence more permanent and increasing them," Morawiecki said on CBS's "Face the Nation." Biden will visit Poland over Feb. 20-22 to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

  • Turmoil in courts on gun laws in wake of justices' ruling

    A landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Second Amendment is upending gun laws across the country, dividing judges and sowing confusion over what firearm restrictions can remain on the books. The high court's ruling that set new standards for evaluating gun laws left open many questions, experts say, resulting in an increasing number of conflicting decisions as lower court judges struggle to figure out how to apply it. The Supreme Court’s so-called Bruen decision changed the test that lower courts had long used for evaluating challenges to firearm restrictions.