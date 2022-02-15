Jimmy Carr's Team Assures Cambridge Council Upcoming Show Won't Feature 'Unacceptable' Holocaust Joke

Jimmy Carr (Photo: Neil Mockford via Getty Images)

Jimmy Carr’s management team has assured Cambridge Council that his upcoming show in the city will not include a heavily-criticised joke about the Holocaust.

The comedian is set to perform two shows at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on 16 February and 30 March, amid controversy surrounding a comment in his recent Netflix special His Dark Material.

Carr sparked criticism from many, including the prime minister, after he joked about the horror of the Holocaust and “six million Jewish lives being lost” before making a disparaging remark about the deaths of thousands of Travellers at the hands of the Nazis as a punchline.

In a statement, Cambridge City Council confirmed it had received assurance that “none of the content from the Netflix showing of His Dark Material will be used in the Corn Exchange show when he appears there this week”.

The venue will also be illuminated during the comedian’s performance in solidarity with the gypsy, Roma and traveller communities and in remembrance of victims.

Carr’s upcoming performances in Cambridge were rescheduled after the original dates were cancelled due to the pandemic, and were were “contractually agreed” before he prompted criticism.

Our statement on Jimmy Carr's appearance at @CambridgeCornEx this week: https://t.co/LsOACCraeH — Cambridge City Council (@camcitco) February 14, 2022

Anna Smith, leader of Cambridge City Council, said she shared the “outrage felt by so many in Cambridge and beyond, regarding these unacceptable remarks”, adding that “genocide is not a subject for mockery”.

“As a council, we are committed to working with and supporting marginalised communities, including our gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities,” she said.

“That is affirmed in our city’s equality pledge, which states our belief in the dignity of all people and their right to respect and equality of opportunity.”

Story continues

The venue will also be distributing leaflets about historic and current racism.

Following Carr’s remarks, anti-hate groups condemned the comic, with health secretary Sajid Javid describing the joke as “horrid”.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries also shared plans to hold streaming services to account for airing such content.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

READ MORE: