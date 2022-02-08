Jimmy Carr: Pressure grows over comedy routine but what do the fans think?

Katie Razzall - Culture editor
·7 min read
Jimmy Carr
Carr's comedy special was released in December, but the joke was put under the spotlight at the weekend

On Sunday, comedian Jimmy Carr told an audience in Manchester that it might be his last tour, after the controversy around comments he made about the Holocaust in his Netflix special, His Dark Material.

Carr is under fire for joking that "nobody talks about the positives" in reference to the Nazi murders of hundreds of thousands of people from the Roma, Sinti and traveller communities.

On Monday, the prime minister's official spokesman said it was "unacceptable to make light of genocide", adding that the government will be "making sure the streaming services are more accountable".

The Traveller Movement charity is also drafting a complaint to Netflix demanding it remove that section from the programme, the BBC understands.

Netflix have not yet commented on the furore, but many of his fans have defended him. Some argue that, even while they may not defend the joke, they defend his right to tell it.

Nikki Eastwood, who is 29 and from Manchester, went to the stand-up's live show on Sunday and told the BBC: "He said 'This might be my last tour because I'm getting cancelled', or something like that. People laughed."

So, can a comedian deliberately end their career with an offensive joke? That's almost the starting point for Jimmy Carr in His Dark Material.

He begins with a trigger warning, telling the audience "tonight's show contains jokes about terrible things", explaining that "these are just jokes, not the terrible things".

Carr continues an hour-long routine that riffs on, amongst other controversial topics, paedophiles, ugly women, rape, disability and veganism. All vintage Carr. While his fans adore his near-the-knuckle humour, others would find many of these jokes offensive.

Nadine Dorries
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries described the joke as "abhorrent"

Five minutes before the end of the show, he turns to a subject he says "should be a career ender". Carr then proceeds to tell the joke which has now been widely reported and condemned.

The show has been widely streamed on Netflix since Christmas Day. But it was only when a clip was shared on social media recently that the storm erupted.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries called it "abhorrent" and said new legislation would ensure companies like Netflix would be held to account.

The BBC understands the Traveller Movement and other civic organisations are finalising a letter to Netflix requesting it remove the segment from His Dark Material. They also want the streamer to answer how that part of the show made it to release without anybody pushing back and asking Carr to take it out.

Greg Sproston, policy and campaigns manager at The Traveller Movement told the BBC on Monday: "If you've got a punchline to a joke which is indistinguishable from the genuinely held beliefs of Nazis and fascists, a line has been crossed.

"There's only one interpretation: that the genocide of Roma and Sinti people was a positive thing. Others have suggested it's hate speech. We want to see accountability. We want to see Jimmy apologise to the community and understand the hurt and offence he has caused."

Jimmy Carr
Carr is a hugely popular stand-up comic and has hosted panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats

Some believe that Carr has crossed a line, as he's picked on a community that is too often marginalised. They argue that those words, as a standalone, feel brutal, discriminatory, unfunny and indefensible.

But is there a difference when the words are taken as part of an hour-long set in which Carr specifically makes clear, from the outset, that he's going to be offensive and then frames the joke within the context of "career enders"?

After telling the joke, Carr explains why he thinks it is valid. He claims it's "funny" and "edgy" because it's about "the worst thing that's ever happened in human history" which we should "never forget".

He also says there is an "educational quality" to raising it, as people know the Nazis murdered Jews, but they don't know, claims Carr, they also killed gypsies and other groups.

Sproston accepts the headlines made around Carr's comments have raised awareness about the murders of Roma and Sinti people in World War Two but adds: "I don't think that was his intention. It doesn't speak to any genuine attempt to raise awareness on his part. There's very little room for interpretation in this joke. He's saying genocide is to be celebrated."

Carr's defenders say, whether the joke is inappropriate or not, this isn't the comedian's actual opinion, but an example of the worst sort of thing one could possibly say as part of a routine about exactly that.

Last year I spoke to Dame Maureen Lipman who voiced her fears that comedy is in danger of being "wiped out". She claimed comedians tone down their material because they worry audiences will take offence and demand they are cancelled. Dame Maureen argued "something has to be forbidden to make you laugh… It's when you shouldn't be laughing".

This episode has reignited these arguments. What does the Jimmy Carr story tell us about doing challenging comedy in the age of cancel culture? What hasn't happened so far is the so-called cancellation of Jimmy Carr, but he's certainly under fire.

His show is still available on Netflix, which told the BBC it wouldn't comment on the furore. His ongoing tour, Terribly Funny, is sold out at most venues around the UK.

People who have bought those tickets know what they're going to get. The comedian makes no secret about his style of comedy. He purposely pushes boundaries and tells offensive jokes.

Jimmy Carr
Carr has been one of the UK's best-loved comedians for more than two decades

During an interview with the BBC in October, Carr said it's all about context.

"I think there's a huge difference between telling a joke on stage at 11pm and shouting it through someone's letterbox at 9am," he told my colleague Steven McIntosh.

"And when stuff is written in the papers, it looks pretty harsh, but there's no delivery, so you take away the context…. It's nuanced, it's the tone, it's the timbre of the speech, there are so many other things going on in language that aren't just the words that are being said."

Nikki Eastwood was at Carr's show at the Bridgewater Hall in Manchester on Sunday night. She said "all the jokes were horrendous but funny, and very very Jimmy Carr". Although he didn't repeat any jokes about Travellers, he did go through jokes about rape, Islam, paedophiles and others, she said.

"I went with my Dad. We both thought he maybe went a bit too far with the rape jokes, it was too much. I think he wants to make a point that you shouldn't be cancelled for jokes. His whole point is he takes the mick out of everyone and everything, he's not being discriminatory."

Jessica Toomey runs the Frog and Bucket comedy club in Manchester. She told the BBC: "I don't like the joke, but it's a joke. He's purposely trying to push the boundaries."

She added that, although Carr hasn't done a gig at her club for nearly two decades, "if he rang me up tomorrow and said 'could I jump on your stage?', I'd say yes. But I'd make clear to the audience they were coming to see Jimmy Carr. I wouldn't just spring his offensive style on an unsuspecting audience.

"The argument is, if you don't like it, don't watch it. I don't defend the joke, but I defend his right to say it."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jimmy Carr ‘made light’ of ‘racist’ travellers joke during first stand-up set since backlash

    ‘We used to call them jokes and people would laugh,’ it’s reported he told revellers

  • Is Senegal vs Egypt on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Afcon final

    Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s final

  • Senegal beat Egypt on penalties to win first AFCON title as Sadio Mane scores winning spot-kick

    Senegal have won the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history after beating Egypt on penalties in Sunday’s final. Sadio Mane, who had missed a penalty early in normal time, scored the decisive spot-kick as Senegal triumphed 4-2 in the shootout after 120 minutes of football failed to produce a goal. The final at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, was billed as a battle between Liverpool stars Mane of Senegal and Mohamed Salah of Egypt but it never reached those heights.

  • Wild celebrations in Dakar as Senegal beat Egypt to claim first Africa Cup of Nations title

    Senegal won a penalty shootout 4-2 after the final in Yaoundé ended 0-0 after extra time, to claim their first Africa Cup of Nations title.View on euronews

  • Ontario NDP delegates affirm Andrea Horwath's leadership at convention

    Ontario's New Democrats have affirmed Andrea Horwath's leadership. More than 85 per cent of delegates to the Ontario NDP convention gave the long-time leader the green light ahead of June's provincial election. Per the party's constitution, delegates at each convention vote by secret ballot to either support the current leader or hold a leadership contest. Horwath has been at the party's helm since 2009. She says she's "humbled and overjoyed" to have the party's support. Horwath also took the op

  • Conservative-leaning YouTube rival Rumble offers Joe Rogan $100 million to leave Spotify

    "How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years?" the site's CEO asked.

  • Temple prof seeks reinstatement of damage claims against FBI

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A Temple University physics professor who was charged with sharing scientific technology with China only for the case to collapse before trial and be dismissed by the Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Monday to reinstate his clams for damages against the U.S. government. Lawyers for Xiaoxing Xi and his wife say in a brief filed Monday with a Philadelphia-based appeals court that a judge erred last year when he dismissed most of the claims in their federal laws

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Giroux named MVP, Metropolitan team wins NHL All-Star Game

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux scored three goals and the Metropolitan Division beat the Central Division 5-3 on Saturday in the final 3-on-3 match to win the NHL All-Star Game. New Jersey’s Jack Hughes, at 20 the youngest All-Star, also scored three goals for the Metropolitan team in the All-Star extravaganza's first trip to Las Vegas, which has become a major stage for hockey's top league since the expansion Vegas Golden Knights entered in 2017. The 34-year-old Giroux, a s

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • Elway, Ross, Giants deny claims in Brian Flores lawsuit

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway is refuting Brian Flores' claim in a lawsuit that his interview with the Denver Broncos in 2019 was a sham and only conducted to satisfy the NFL's Rooney Rule. “While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked,” the Denver Broncos president of football operations said in a statement released by the team Thursday. Elway

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000

    BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann crossed the finish line, and looked up at her time, bent over with exhaustion. She tugged off her hood, her face crumpling with emotion. Four years since she narrowly missed the podium in Pyeongchang, with countless monotonous turns of the oval in between, the hard work had paid off. The 26-year-old from Ottawa captured not only Canada's first medal of the Beijing Olympics, a bronze in long-track speedskating's 3,000 metres, but the first medal by a Canadian woman in

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin