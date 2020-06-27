Jimmy Carr reveals he's had a hair transplant to stop looking like 'snooker playing vampire'

British comedian Jimmy Carr looks on in the Paddock before the Formula One Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 16, 2018 in Singapore. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Jimmy Carr has revealed that he's undergone a hair transplant after "having enough" of his hairline receding.

The comedian made the revelation during an appearance on Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer which is due to air on Saturday evening as he told the footballer he underwent to procedure to stop him looking like a "snooker-playing vampire".

He said: “So what happened was my hair was socially distancing from my forehead and I’d had enough of it.”

“I shaved my head and what they do is take hairs from the back of your head and they put them on the front.

“Basically I had enough hair, it was just in the wrong place. It was a bit of redistribution.”

He's is the latest celebrity to share his experience of the procedure as other stars have also been open about receiving a transplant.

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall has shared candid updates on his hair after undergoing a second procedure last year.

Meanwhile, actor and presenter Joe Swash has had three transplants in total after undergoing his third one in 2018.

It isn't just male celebrities either as Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis showed off the results of her hair transplant last month.

The 27-year-old had the surgery earlier this year after revealing she had been bullied over her hairline in the past.

In a video displaying her updated look she said: “I can’t believe how well it has gone. I’ve got so much more confidence,” she said.

“I don’t know why I didn’t do this sooner to be honest,” she added.