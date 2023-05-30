Jimmy Butler's Precise Prediction Comes True A Year Later In Heat's Game 7 Win

The Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler was a great player in collecting 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a Game 7 victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday.

But he might be an even better fortuneteller. (Watch the video below.)

The Heat’s 103-84 victory in Boston to capture the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals unfolded a year to the day that Butler was on the losing end of a Game 7 to the Celtics in which he missed an open 3-pointer toward the end.

“Next year, we will have enough and we’re going to be right back in this same situation and we’re going to get it done,” he said after that May 29, 2022, playoff game in Miami.

Fast-forward to May 29, 2023. Another Game 7 against the Celtics. The Heat got it done.

“We made it happen,” Butler said.

Here’s a split screen by CBS Sports of Butler then and now:

Some fans called Butler, the Eastern Conference finals’ MVP, a “prophet.”

For one night anyway, who wants to argue?

Miami will play the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals beginning Thursday.

