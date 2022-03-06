Jimmy Butler playing vs. 76ers

Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra on tonight vs. 76ers says Jimmy Butler (toe), PJ Tucker (knee), Caleb Martin (Achilles) and Max Strus (shoulder) all expected to play. Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris, Kyle Lowry are out.

Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Erik Spoelstra said Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin (who are all listed as questionable for for tonight’s game) will “warm up with the intention of playing.” Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) is out. – 6:22 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, and P.J. Tucker are warming up with the intention to play. They’re all questionable for the Heat tonight. #Sixers – 6:19 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Caleb Martin, and Max Strus will all warm up with the intention to play tonight vs the 76ers

@5ReasonsSports – 6:19 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Some key names are set to miss tonight’s #Sixers vs. #Heat matchup as James Harden and Kyle Lowry are both out. Also, Jimmy Butler is questionable with a toe injury – 1:43 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra explains ‘organizational decision’ to sit Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker with nagging injuries vs. Nets miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Tucker, Butler, Strus and Martin are questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. 76ers – 7:51 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Erik Spoelstra explains ‘organizational decision’ to sit Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker with nagging injuries vs. Nets miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat to issue updated injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. 76ers later today – 2:58 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Takeaways from another short-handed Heat win, this one without Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker in Brooklyn miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… How the Heat managed to avoid another late-game collapse with one big play, Bam’s big night, the return of zone and more – 9:52 AM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Kevin Durant came back. Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry sat out. The Heat, on the second night of a back-to-back, beat the Nets anyway. | AP News apnews.com/article/miami-… – 9:06 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

No Jimmy Butler, no Kyle Lowry, no P.J. Tucker, and the Heat go into Brooklyn and beat the Nets with Kevin Durant back in the lineup. They’re also getting Victor Oladipo back next week. The Heat look solid. – 10:12 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Brooklyn, with a healthy Kevin Durant, just lost at home to Miami without Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry & PJ Tucker. Once 16 games over .500, Nets are now 32-32.

‣ BOS (6th seed) is 5 games up over BKN in the loss column

‣ ATL (10th seed) is now tied with BKN in the loss column – 10:03 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Bam Adebayo just hit a contested layup to give the Heat a 111-107 lead with 35.5 seconds left in the 4th. Timeout Nets. Kevin Durant has 31, Bruce Brown has 21, and Patty Mills has 14 off the bench. The Heat are without Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker and Victor Oladipo. – 9:59 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

HALF: Nets 67, Heat 60

No Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Kyle Lowry or Victor Oladipo for the Heat, but the Nets look good in Kevin Durant’s first game back since Jan. 15. The Heat are showing why they’re the No. 1 seed. They play well without their stars. Going to be a fun 2nd half. – 8:44 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

No Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry or PJ Tucker tonight for the Heat. Been a long time since the Nets stepped on the floor at Barclays Center and had the better lineup. – 6:58 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

This is @dramil13‘s favorite kind of game. If it was up to him Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker would rest the entire season. – 6:25 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says both Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker are out tonight vs. the #Nets. – 6:10 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

No Jimmy Butler and no PJ Tucker tonight. pic.twitter.com/QPbWBlfiX4 – 6:07 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation) and P.J. Tucker (left knee pain) will not play tonight vs. Nets.

Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness) and Max Strus (right shoulder sprain) will warm up with the intention to play. – 6:02 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker not playing tonight vs Brooklyn

Max Strus and Caleb Martin warming up with the intention to play

@5ReasonsSports – 6:02 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker are out for the Heat tonight. – 6:02 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, and PJ Tucker questionable tonight vs Brooklyn

@5ReasonsSports – 1:37 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat listing Jimmy Butler as questionable for tonight in Brooklyn (left big toe). Also questionable: Martin Caleb (Achilles), Max Strus (shoulder), PJ Tucker (knee). Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris, Kyle Lowry remain out. – 1:32 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The discourse with Jimmy Butler on this app when he has a terrible game compared to a monster one is actually hilarious

I’ve touched on the issues last night with him

But you can say it was an off night and leave it at that

Crickets during the big games prior – 11:28 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jimmy Butler has made 2 of his last 23 three-point attempts.

For the season:

— 19.0% on threes

— 36.3% on midrange

— 42.0% in the paint (non restricted area) pic.twitter.com/sUlYl2UHFi – 11:14 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Call me crazy, but given that Jimmy Butler had no chance of beating Giannis for that jump ball I think Spo should have just had his defense set up in the halfcourt.

Up one, the goal is getting a stop, not a bucket. pic.twitter.com/yXRtG3azRI – 9:39 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Jimmy Butler didn’t score a single point in the last 36 minutes of tonight’s game.

He finished with 6 points on 2-14 shooting in a one point loss.

(Submitted by @LindorHOF) pic.twitter.com/7UX1NZns7q – 11:31 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Jimmy Butler: 0 points in the final 36:19 of tonight’s game. – 10:36 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The refs let them play and Giannis Antetokounmpo gets a jump ball with Jimmy Butler with 9.9 seconds left. – 10:25 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jimmy Butler has been a non-factor in this game and the #Heat lead 113-99. – 10:04 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro being able to overcome poor nights from Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo speaks major volume

Many guys have stepped up, but Herro has taken the reigns of this offense completely – 10:01 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Kinda amazing to think that Jimmy Butler dominated this Bucks team two years ago. – 9:44 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Off shooting night for Jimmy Butler. He has six points on 2-of-13 shooting. – 9:43 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

261 players have taken at least 84 3’s so far this season.

Of those, Jimmy Butler ranks 261st in 3-point percentage (16-84 as of this moment, 19.0%) – 9:31 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks bring the intensity back up with some defense and Khris Middleton finds Grayson Allen for a deep ball. Looked like Jimmy Butler hit Allen’s arm as he went up for the two-hand dunk, but Allen finished through it.

Heat up, 79-77, with 6:56 left in the third quarter. – 9:31 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat bench 0 for 5 to start this one

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo off to rough starts

8 point game end of the first – 8:36 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bucks backing off Heat’s best players, in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, as their base defense

Giving Bam the mid-range jumper

Giving Jimmy a pull-up three

One shot should be taken, one shouldn’t – 8:16 PM

Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation), P.J. Tucker (left knee pain), Max Strus (right shoulder sprain) and Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. 76ers. Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris remain out. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / March 4, 2022

Alex Schiffer: Erik Spoelstra said both PJ Tucker and Jimmy Butler are out tonight. Said it’s going to be weird facing Goran Dragic tonight. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / March 3, 2022

Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation), Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness), Max Strus (right shoulder sprain) and P.J. Tucker (left knee pain) are all listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Nets. Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo remain out for the Heat. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / March 3, 2022