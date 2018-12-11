Jimmy Butler leaves Monday's game with groin strain, will not return

76ers star Jimmy Butler was ruled out for the remainder of Monday’s game against the Pistons with a groin strain. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia 76ers swingman Jimmy Butler exited Monday’s 116-102 win over the Detroit Pistons early with a strained groin and did not return.

Butler left the game with 2:20 left in the first quarter. According to Philly.com’s Keith Pompey, Butler grimaced while touching the left side of his torso during a break, and the Sixers ruled him out for the game quickly after.

In nearly 10 minutes of play, Butler pulled down four rebounds while dishing out a pair of assists. He missed all three of his attempts — one from beyond the arc — making it his first scoreless game since Feb. 21, 2013, in his sophomore season.

The Sixers recently acquired Butler with Justin Patton from the Minnesota Timberwolves for Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless, and a 2022 2nd round pick. Butler has not missed any time due to injury this season but underwent surgery last season to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

If the 76ers miss Butler for an extended amount of time, they will have to depend on their two young stars, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, who got tangled in an odd play earlier in Monday’s game.

