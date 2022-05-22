Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler (knee) intends to play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Monday, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Jimmy Butler “intends to play” in Game 4; Celtics list two starters as questionable nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/22/jim… – 7:00 PM

Jimmy Butler injury update: Heat star questionable for Game 4 vs. Celtics with knee issue

cbssports.com/nba/news/jimmy… – 5:55 PM

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler (knee) intends to play in Game 4 of the ECF against the Boston Celtics, league sources tell @YahooSports. sports.yahoo.com/sources-jimmy-… – 5:33 PM

Heat injury report for Game 4:

Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee) & Tyler Herro (groin) are all listed as questionable. – 5:19 PM

Updated — Jimmy Butler (knee), Tyler Herro (groin) leave Heat with questionable Game 4 outlook vs. Celtics. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:07 PM

Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro listed as questionable for game 4

Lowry, Tucker, Strus, and Vincent are questionable as well, but those should comfortably play – 4:40 PM

Miami Heat say Jimmy Butler (knee) and Tyler Herro (groin) are questionable for Game 4 tomorrow night against Boston Celtics. – 4:40 PM

The Heat are listing six players as questionable for Game 4 tomorrow night: Jimmy Butler (knee inflammation), Tyler Herro (groin strain), Kyle Lowry (hamstring strain), Max Strus (hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (knee irritation) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring strain). – 4:37 PM

Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, PJ Tucker and Gabe Vincent all questionable for Game 4. Butler and Tucker are knees, Herro groin, other three are hamstrings. – 4:36 PM

Heat’s Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro listed as questionable for Monday vs. Celtics, as are Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent. – 4:36 PM

Jaylen Brown with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo defending this series:

3 of 16 – 19%

With everybody else defending:

27 of 38 – 71% – 3:50 PM

All Heat (injury) eyes now on Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro in East finals vs. Celtics. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Both were spectators at the end of Game 3. Now the question is status for Monday night’s Game 4 vs. Celtics. – 2:16 PM

Erik Spoelstra said that there are no updates on either Jimmy Butler or Tyler Herro. Butler left with right knee inflammation at halftime.

Herro left the game in the fourth quarter because of a right leg injury. The Heat believe he could have returned to the game, if necessary. – 12:52 PM

Jimmy Butler has outscored Jayson Tatum this series 78-66 while missing 2 of the 12 quarters

So Miami can play the quarter game too – 10:54 AM

Who was going to provide scoring for the Heat alongside Jimmy Butler? Who was going to provide it with Butler sidelines for the second half of Game 3 against the Celtics?

A: Bam Adebayo, 31 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, four steals, one block.

usatoday.com/story/sports/n… – 10:53 AM

Jimmy Butler hopes to be ready for Game 4 #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 9:56 AM

Takeaways from the Heat’s wild Game 3 win in Boston:

-A Jimmy Butler update

-Why is this series so strange?

-Assertive Bam is who the Heat needs at this stage of playoffs

-Lowry makes a difference

-Heat defense nearly breaks NBA playoff record

-And more

miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:45 AM

With Jimmy Butler ailing, Miami Heat were saved by a shot from a former Boston player and an innate ability to fight for dear life, ⁦@The Athletic⁩

theathletic.com/3326769/2022/0… – 9:12 AM

Jimmy Butler injury not considered serious; update on Smart, Tatum injuries nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/22/jim… – 8:01 AM

“I don’t have any updates on anybody,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

No MRI for Jimmy Butler, Spoelstra said. Person with knowledge of situation tells @usatodaynba that Butler isn’t expected to miss any time. – 11:38 PM

All the games that Jimmy Butler carried the entire team this playoff run while the others let him down

This was payback for that

They stepped up for him – 11:25 PM

Heat survive loss of both Jimmy Butler and huge lead, hold of Celtics 109-103 for 2-1 series lead. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:20 PM

Final: Miami 109, Boston 103, as the Heat take a 2-1 lead in the East Finals.

A remarkable performance by the Heat, who tore open the game in the first quarter and, without Jimmy Butler, outplayed the Celtics down the stretch. Truly impressive stuff.

Game 4 is back here Monday. – 11:19 PM

Jimmy Butler out for the 2nd half

Tyler Herro struggles and sits late

Bam Adebayo leads them in dominating fashion

Victor Oladipo comes up as the true X-factor

PJ Tucker imposes his defensive will

Max Strus hits in big moments

Kyle Lowry settles them throughout

What a game – 11:18 PM

Hell of a win for Miami. Jimmy Butler played one half, and the Heat still come out with a road victory.

Jayson Tatum can’t go 3-for-14 from the field. Has to be more aggressive taking it to the basket. But give PJ Tucker credit. Warrior. And did it banged up. – 11:18 PM

That should do it here. Way too many turnovers, and a rough offensive game for Tatum. Jimmy Butler’s health becomes the big story now. – 11:15 PM

It’s been Bam Adebayo’s Night. Has been absolutely phenomenal. Aggressive offensively and the Heat needed it without Jimmy Butler. – 11:04 PM

#Celtics break even with #Heat in 3Q, despite no Jimmy Butler trail 87-72. Brown 26, Horford 20, Smart 12, Tatum 9; Adebayo 23, Tucker 11, Strus 11, Lowry 10. – 10:28 PM

End of third quarter: Heat 87, Celtics 72. Even with Jimmy Butler out, Heat lost no ground in the third quarter. Bam Adebayo with 23 points on 11-of-17 shooting. – 10:28 PM

Heat’s lead down to 10 and Jimmy Butler is out for the rest of the second half. Not great, considering Miami was ahead by 25 with 2:39 left in the first half. – 10:13 PM

New: Jimmy Butler is out for the remainder of Game 3 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:13 PM

Looked like Kyle Lowry landed on Marcus Smart’s knee and Smart’s ankle rolled as he hit the floor. He’s back to the locker room a minute after Jimmy Butler was ruled out of the game with knee inflammation. – 10:03 PM

Jimmy Butler knee inflammation, done for night. – 10:02 PM

What a chaotic few minutes. Jimmy Butler exits the game with right knee inflammation. Grant Williams starts the second half in place of Daniel Theis. And now Marcus Smart exits with a right leg injury that left him unable to put weight on it as he left the court. – 10:01 PM

Heat say Jimmy Butler is out for the rest of the game with right knee inflammation. – 10:01 PM

Jimmy Butler out for the rest of the game. Now Marcus Smart being helped off. – 10:01 PM

Heat star Jimmy Butler will miss the rest of Game 3 due to knee inflammation. – 10:00 PM

Miami Heat say Jimmy Butler is out for the rest of the game with knee inflammation. – 10:00 PM

Whoa, Jimmy Butler out (right knee inflammation) – 9:59 PM

Victor Oladipo starting second half in place of Jimmy Butler — who has a knee injury. – 9:59 PM

Jimmy Butler with not return with knee inflammation. #Celtics #Heat – 9:59 PM

Miami’s Jimmy Butler is out for remainder of Game 3 vs. Celtics with knee inflammation. – 9:59 PM

Jimmy Butler will not play in the second half because of right knee inflammation, per ABC. – 9:59 PM

Victor Oladipo, who didn’t play in the first half, started the third quarter for Jimmy Butler. Butler has right knee inflammation, according to the Heat. Huge news, obviously. – 9:59 PM

Victor Oladipo starting the second half for Jimmy Butler who is out with right knee inflammation per Heat. Wow. – 9:59 PM

Jimmy Butler is OUT for the rest of the game, per the Heat. – 9:59 PM

Oladipo is in for Jimmy Butler and this is a big development. – 9:58 PM

Grant Williams is starting the second half over Daniel Theis.

Victor Oladipo is starting for Jimmy Butler. – 9:58 PM

Jimmy Butler will not return to Game 3 with right knee inflammation, the team says. – 9:58 PM

Victor Oladipo is in for Jimmy Butler to start the second half. – 9:58 PM

Victor Oladipo starting in place of Jimmy Butler in the second half. – 9:58 PM

Heat score 62 1st half points and Jimmy Butler only had 8 of ’em. That’s the Heat basketball that got ’em to the Finals. – 9:43 PM

Jimmy Butler after Game 2: ““I’ll watch the film and, I promise you, I will figure it out. But I’ll get these guys open.”

Butler with just three points in first quarter and Heat up 39-18.

Bam Adebayo 12 points, Max Strus eight points.

Nice answer from Heat after Game 2 debacle – 9:09 PM

Jimmy Butler with just 3 points and the Miami Heat lead by 21 after the first quarter.

Celtics defense has been awful. Allowing a ton of uncontested shots. – 9:08 PM

Jimmy Butler as the second option offensively is a beautiful scene – 8:58 PM

Jimmy Butler’s first point moved him past Rick Barry for 79th on the all-time NBA playoff list. His third moved him past Cliff Hagan for 78th. – 8:48 PM

Jimmy Butler running off a make, Lowry gets the inbound & hits him with the perfect kick ahead. The JBs on both sides of this series often control the flow of the game with their leak outs in transition and Butler is setting the tone early creating fast breaks out of nothing. – 8:46 PM

With tonight starts, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry both tie Terry Porter for 79th on the all-time NBA playoff games-started list, moving them past Moses Malone and Dennis Rodman. – 8:15 PM

Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – May 21, 2022 – Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 – Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis

Miami – Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo

OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Hauser Miami: None pic.twitter.com/naUzRCESlq – 8:08 PM

Celtics starters for Game 3:

Daniel Theis

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Heat starters:

Bam Adebayo

P.J. Tucker

Jimmy Butler

Max Strus

Kyle Lowry – 8:05 PM

Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker are playing and starting for the Heat tonight in Boston. Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus the other starters. – 8:00 PM

Chris Haynes: Jimmy Butler’s knee injury isn’t being considered serious and there’s a strong possibility it doesn’t cause him to miss a game, league sources tell @YahooSports, @NBAonTNT. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / May 22, 2022

Ira Winderman: Word from NBA source is Jimmy Butler injury is not considered serious. Monday’s Game 4 certainly in play for Butler. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 22, 2022

Anthony Chiang: A league source confirms that Jimmy Butler’s knee issue is not considered serious. He could be back for Game 4. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 22, 2022