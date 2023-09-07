Jimmy Buffett's Daughter Delaney Says His ‘Spirit Could Not Be Broken’ in Touching Tribute

"He told us not to be sad or scared, but to keep the party going," Delaney Buffett added of her dad, who died on Sept. 1 aged 76

Walter McBride/WireImage Sarah "Delaney" Buffett and Jimmy Buffett

Sarah “Delaney” Buffett is remembering her late father Jimmy Buffett.

The "Margaritaville" singer died on Sept. 1 at the age of 76, and on Wednesday his daughter, 31, paid a touching tribute to him on social media.

“I knew my dad my whole life but in his final days, I saw who he was: a man whose spirit could not be broken,” the Instagram post began.

“Despite the pain, he smiled everyday. He was kind when he had every excuse not to be. He told us not to be sad or scared, but to keep the party going. And as much as I’d like to use that as an excuse to drink myself into oblivion worthy of his literary heroes, I know it’s not what he meant.”

Delaney continued, “Yes, he loved his weed and his wine, but the truth is, most of the time, he was just high on life, and that is what he wanted for everyone: to enjoy the fantastic trip that life can be.”

Related: Remembering Jimmy Buffett's Life in Photos

Before his death, Buffett was being treated for a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer called Merkel cell carcinoma, which he was diagnosed with four years ago — and which ultimately claimed his life, according to an official obituary posted to his website.

In her post, Delaney went on to share her gratitude for the healthcare professionals who looked after her dad and enabled his family to spend more precious moments with him.

“My dad repeatedly told us how much he appreciated the doctors, nurses, and every person who was there for him during his battle with cancer,” she continued. “So to those who took care of my dad at home and in the hospital, I want to thank you for giving us more time together. I am eternally grateful.”

Delaney Buffett/Instagram Jimmy Buffett and wife Jane Slagsvol with their three children: Sarah "Delaney" Buffett, Savannah Buffett and Cameron Buffett

Related: Jimmy Buffett's Sister Reveals They Faced Cancer at the Same Time: 'Thunderstruck He Didn't Make It' (Exclusive)

Story continues

She added, “To the family and friends supporting us during this time, thank you for reminding me of the importance of human connection. I knew laughter was the best medicine, but it’s never rung truer than it does now. If we couldn’t laugh, we would all go insane.”

The producer and director also gave an insight into what her dad was like and described him as the “joy he sang about.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“He was the hardest working person I’ve ever seen,” she wrote. “He was a great man and an even better dad to my brother, sister and me.”

"He was generous with his friends and strangers alike. He had a deep admiration for the people he worked with, and he never took himself too seriously, which is probably what I loved most about him.”



Walter McBride/WireImage Sarah "Delaney" Buffett, Jimmy Buffett and Jane Buffett

Delaney continued, “When I showed him the South Park episodes that parody him, he loved chuckling along. I remember teasing him about their Margaritaville blender jokes, and without missing a beat, he zinged me with ‘You live off those f------ blenders!’ He got me there.”

She concluded her post by thanking everyone for their “tributes, stories and notes,” saying they have “lit up my darkest hour.”

“Finally, to my dad, thank you,” she added. “You turned nothing into something and gave me everything. I will never be able to repay you or my mom for my beautiful life. I will love you forever, and I will always keep the party going (responsibly, of course).”



Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band performs during the 2022 New Orleans & Jazz festival

Along with Delaney, Buffett also shared daughter Savannah, 44, and son Cameron with his wife Jane Slagsvol.

According to a statement on his social media accounts and website, Buffett died surrounded by his loved ones.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1 surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," the statement said. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

The statement was shared alongside a photo of Buffett steering a boat. He died at his home in Sag Harbor, New York.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.