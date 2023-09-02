The Late Jimmy Buffett Remembered by Hawaii Five-0 Boss, Blue Bloods Star: ‘Never Without a Smile’

The late Jimmy Buffett is being fondly remembered by those he worked with in two TV acting gigs, on CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 reboot and then on CBS’ Blue Bloods.

Buffett, best known for detailing his times in “Margaritaville,” “passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st, surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” said a message posted to his official Instagram account. A cause of death was not immediately shared.

More from TVLine

TV Stars Who Died in 2023

TV Stars We Lost in 2023

View Gallery61 Images

Five-0 showrunner Peter M. Lenkov paid tribute to Buffett on Instagram, recalling (with video proof) how he “once flew me to Hawaii barefoot. We also tried to buy a seaplane tour company together [but the] FAA killed it.

“Always ready to jump in front of the cameras on Five-0. Never without a smile,” Lenkov recalled. “You couldn’t help but envy how he lived life. As you can imagine, our time together was surreal… for me. He was this bigger than life figure that I was lucky to call a friend. RIP.”

Zachary Knighton, who apparently crossed paths with Buffett during an early-2020 Magnum P.I./Five-0 crossover, replied to Lenkov’s post to say that the singer “was so kind,” “a true legend” and “incredibly humble for all that he achieved.”

Buffett also guest-starred in a Blue Bloods Season 12 episode, playing a con man who finagled free drinks and meals from Parrotheads by passing himself as the famed singer; he also appeared as himself at the end of the same episode.

Buffett’s Blue Bloods scene partner, Donnie Wahlberg, wrote on Instagram, “There is a popular audio used for IG reels — ‘when you think you’re the coolest guy in the parking lot, and then this guy shows up.’ Jimmy Buffett was that guy! The coolest, and one of the absolute nicest, guys I ever knew.

Story continues

“I was so looking forward to seeing you, and working with you, again Jimmy,” Wahlberg added. “Now, I’ll look forward to catching a most heavenly sunset with you some day, instead. My eternal respect and gratitude to you, my friend.”

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.