Jimmy Buffett, Iconic 'Margaritaville' Singer, Dead At 76

Jimmy Buffett, known for his hit song “Margaritaville,” has died, according to a statement shared to the singer-songwriter’s website early Saturday.

He was 76.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the statement read.

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

The singer and businessman is behind the laid back 1977 hit “Margaritaville,” a title he later used for the restaurant chain of the same name.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

