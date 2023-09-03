Jimmy Buffett cause of death revealed as skin cancer, which he had been battling for 4 years

Jimmy Buffett's cause of death has been revealed.

When the death of the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter of "Margaritaville" was announced by his website, a cause was not specified.

However, the site has since updated to include that Buffett died Sept. 1 after a four-year battle with Merkel Cell Skin Cancer.

"Escape To Margaritaville" Opening Night

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic Jimmy Buffett in 2018

Buffett's website also notes that he continued to perform during his treatment, with his last show being a surprise appearance in Rhode Island in early July.

Buffett achieved international fame in 1977 with "Margaritaville," a vacation anthem from his platinum-selling album Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes, that he went on to transform into an entire business empire including the Margaritaville chain of restaurants.

The Margaritaville in Palm Springs lowered its flag to half-mast in honor of Buffett, while a location in Nassau, Bahamas reportedly held a moment of silence for him.

Buffett's family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to Jimmy Buffett's Foundation Singing for Change, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, or MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Related content: