Jimmy Anderson confirms Lord’s farewell for end of England Test career

Jimmy Anderson is bringing down the curtain on his England career. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Jimmy Anderson has announced July’s first Test against West Indies at Lord’s will be his final appearance for England.

As exclusively revealed by the Guardian on Friday, the England bowler has confirmed the end of his stellar international career – and his final international fixture. “The first Test of the summer at Lord’s will be my last Test,” Anderson wrote on Instagram.

“It’s been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I’ve loved since I was a kid. I’m going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams … because there is no greater feeling.”

“I couldn’t have done it without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents,” Anderson added. “A huge thank you to them. Also, thank you to the players and coaches who have made this the best job in the world.”

“I’m excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf,” he concluded. Anderson’s swansong will take place between 10 and 14 July, the first Test of a three-game series.