Jimmie Johnson's historic consecutive starts streak to end

Jimmie Johnson’s prolific streak of consecutive starts in the NASCAR Cup Series will end this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after the driver self-reported a positive COVID-19 test on Friday.

A seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Johnson currently sits at 663 consecutive starts, a testament to his talent, craft and studious commitment to fitness. It’s the fifth highest number of consecutive starts in NASCAR history, behind Jeff Gordon (797), Ricky Rudd (788), Bobby Labonte (704) and Rusty Wallace (697).

Kevin Harvick, who drives the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, ranks sixth all-time with 655 consecutive starts and would move into the top five later this year, provided he does not miss a start.

Johnson’s 666 total career starts rank 25th in NASCAR history. It also ranks fourth among current active drivers — Kurt Busch ranks first in that category, and he will make his historic 700th career Cup Series start on Sunday.

