Jimmie Johnson to test Ganassi IndyCar at IMS

The seven-time NASCAR Cup champion announced the news via Twitter this afternoon, with the message: “I get to test an @IndyCar next week! A big thanks to my friends @CGRIndyCar & @GanassiChip for the opportunity. Now back to the gym for a crash course in IndyCar specific strength training.

Legendary team owner Chip Ganassi responded with, “Hey 7x champ @JimmieJohnson! Looking forward to giving you a go at this @IndyCar stuff! Maybe we can get 5x @ScottDixon9 to give you a tip or two! See there July 8th @IMS road course.”

The news comes as the NTT IndyCar Series prepares for the second round of its 2020 season, the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis to be held this weekend on the 2.439-mile 13-turn road course at IMS.

Until the coronavirus struck U.S. and then disrupted and modified the 2020 season, Johnson had originally been due to test the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet at Barber Motorsports Park, and there had even been rumors he might participate in the GP of Indy on its original date.

This is set to be Johnson’s final full-time season of NASCAR racing, and he has made plain on several occasion his interest in trying other forms of racing, including IndyCar road courses.