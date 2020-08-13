Jimmie Johnson reveals new paint scheme for 2020 season

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson will have a different look as he attempts to make a run at the playoffs in his final full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Hendrick Motorsports team is changing the paint scheme for the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet, tabbing it as their rAlly scheme.

Johnson is 26 points below the playoff cutline entering this weekend’s GoBowling 235 at the Daytona Road Course (3 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Perhaps the new look will give his team a spark to get over the playoff hump.

Check it out: