Jimmie Johnson putting in work at Daytona - inside his car and out

Jimmie Johnson’s Daytona Speedweeks has been fruitful already with a win in the Advance Auto Parts Clash, but his work on the track in his No. 48 Chevrolet and with new crew chief Kevin Meendering is only part of the racing he’s doing this week.

Johnson is getting in plenty of work outside of the car, too.

There was the 13.1-mile Daytona Beach Half Marathon in the morning prior to his eventual win at The Clash, a windy route that saw Johnson win his age group and place 14th overall.

Then on Thursday, Johnson was one of several riders in the fifth annual “Champions Ride for Bicycle Safety,” a 45-mile ride that is meant to humanize cyclists and raise awareness. That ride started with a lap around the 2.5-mile superspeedway and ended with a trip to Victory Lane for pictures.

Fellow racer Scott Lagasse developed this concept, which has grown every year.

“It’s just great to see this thing grow each and every year,” Johnson said. “A huge thank you to the law enforcement who helps support this and all the awareness raised because of this day.”