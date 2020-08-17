Jimmie Johnson places fourth at Daytona International Speedway Road Course

Jimmie Johnson finished fourth in the Go Bowling 235 at the DAYTONA Road Course at Daytona International Speedway Road Course on Sunday.

Johnson’s top-five finish, the third time he has achieved that result this year, added 41 points to his season total. Johnson now sits at No. 15 in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 552 points.

Johnson started in 11th position. The 20th-year driver has piled up 83 career victories, with 229 top-five finishes and 370 results inside the top 10.

The El Cajon, California native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting two spots higher than his career mark of 12.7 and completing the race 10 places ahead of his 13.9 career average finish.

Johnson’s fourth-place finish came against 39 other drivers. The race endured four cautions and seven caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 13 lead changes.

Chase Elliott earned the victory in the race, followed by Denny Hamlin in second place and Martin Truex Jr in third place. Johnson took fourth ahead of Chris Buescher’s No. 5 finish.

After Elliott won Stage 1, Hamlin drove the No. 11 car to the win in Stage 2.

Jimmie Johnson Driver Page | Get Johnson Gear | Race Center