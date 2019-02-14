Jimmie Johnson to make TV analyst debut during Atlanta Xfinity race

Jimmie Johnson is joining the list of myriad Cup Series drivers who have served as an in-race analyst for Fox Sports.

Johnson will be an analyst alongside Kevin Harvick for the Feb. 23 Xfinity Series race at Atlanta. The race is Johnson’s first as a TV analyst.

The booth with Johnson and Harvick should provide some serious insight. Much more serious insight than what’s provided when Michael Waltrip serves as an Xfinity Series analyst. Waltrip and Harvick are rotating races this year as the main analyst for Fox Sports alongside play-by-play announcer Adam Alexander.

“I’m excited to come in and see the race from a different vantage point,” Johnson said in a Fox statement. “I’ve been a big fan of Kevin’s work in the booth and feel like we’re going to have a great time and add a lot of detail to the race, so I’m excited to have that opportunity in Atlanta.”

Harvick, who also has a weekly radio show, has been a rotating guest analyst for Fox for the last few seasons. He’ll be the lead analyst for seven Xfinity Series races.

“I’ve enjoyed calling NASCAR Xfinity Series races for FOX Sports more than I ever imagined I would, so I am looking forward to adding even more this year,” Harvick said in a Fox statement. “I’ve made no secret of the fact I can see broadcasting in my future after racing, so this is a cool opportunity to branch out as the lead analyst and perhaps even offer some pointers to other drivers calling the races with me.”

He’ll also be a part of the drivers’ only broadcast that Fox is bringing back in 2019. The telecast for the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte in May will once again be hosted and reported by Cup Series drivers. Joey Logano and Clint Bowyer will join Harvick in the booth and longtime Cup Series crew chief Chad Knaus will also be part of the broadcast for the first time.

Jimmie Johnson (R) and Kevin Harvick (C) will provide analysis for Fox’s Xfinity coverage at Atlanta. Jamie McMurray (L) will also be an analyst for Fox in 2019. (Getty)

