Jimmie Johnson on last-lap pass attempt: 'I felt like if I made a mistake I could have recovered'





Jimmie Johnson knew that he was in a good points position heading into the final lap of Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval and that he figured he wasn’t going to cost himself a spot in the playoffs by going for the win.

Johnson explained the chaotic finish to Sunday’s race after a few days to reflect on it Friday. Johnson said crew chief Chad Knaus told him about the team’s points status at the beginning of the last lap. Johnson was seven points inside the playoffs as he ran second to Martin Truex Jr.

Thanks to his spin while passing Truex and subsequent serving of a ridiculous NASCAR penalty for missing the final chicane, Johnson was out of the playoffs.

“We were in a pretty strong advantage at that point, so I felt like if I made a mistake I could have recovered,” Johnson said of his last-lap move. “I didn’t think I would fall back that far for one and the other thing is, my move, I planned on it being in control and calculated and us both finishing. It wasn’t drive in there, clean him out, hopefully I win. That was not the move at all. So, unfortunately, I just missed it on my part a little bit and got the brakes locked up and around I went.”

Knaus reminded Johnson to stop after spin

Johnson called his move for the win “calculated” because he didn’t have any intention of crashing Truex. It’s ultimately a bit ironic that he got penalized for unintentionally taking Truex out while if he purposely crashed the defending series champion he probably wouldn’t have been penalized.

Had Johnson kept going after his spin through the chicane he would have finished inside the top five and made it through to the second round of the playoffs. But NASCAR’s rule for drivers missing the final chicane was (stupidly) universal. Since Johnson’s car slid to the inside of the final corner he had to stop before he could drive toward the finish line. That stop meant he finished eighth and missed the playoffs because Kyle Larson passed the stopped car of Jeffrey Earnhardt on the last lap.

Story Continues

“If you look at the video, I was in first gear going and I think I would have been fourth the way gaps worked out with the leaders coming through,” Johnson said. “Chad is the one that reminded me that we needed to stop. At the time I felt like oh yeah, that’s right, I’m supposed to do that. And then we went, and then I realized we were knocked out, I started questioning. I would rather the tower make that call.”

“Knowing the outcome, I would rather the tower make that call and knock us out than anything. But, we made the right move. And again, if [Earnhardt] gets rolling and crosses the finish line, we’re in. So, it was just a wild series of events at the end of that thing.”

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.