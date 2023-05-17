Jimmie Allen Returns to Instagram with 'This Too Shall Pass' Comment Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

The country star has been suspended from his label and agency in light of a lawsuit that claims he repeatedly sexually assaulted and abused his former manager

John Shearer/WireImage Jimmie Allen

One week after being suspended by his label and agency in the wake of a sexual assault lawsuit filed by his former manager, and amid divorce proceedings with his pregnant wife, Jimmie Allen is breaking his silence — via social media.

"We gonna be alright," the country star, 37, wrote in his Instagram Story on Wednesday. "This too shall pass."

Allen has denied all allegations from the manager, who filed her suit anonymously, and he claims that their relationship was consensual.

"In light of [the May 11] allegations against Jimmie Allen, BBR Music Group has decided to suspend all activity with him, effective immediately," the label confirmed to PEOPLE.

Courtesy Jimmie Allen Instagram Story Jimmie Allen Instagram Story

In the lawsuit, Allen's former manager, 25, alleged that he raped her, abused her and sexually harassed her multiple times under the watchful eye of his management team, whom she claims was aware of his behavior, but put her under his direction anyway.

"Having been aware of Allen's past behavior, it's reprehensible that the company picked her out and threw her to the wolves like they did, knowing how things would turn out," Elizabeth Fegan, founding partner of FeganScott, the firm representing the woman, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Allen identified her as his target and groomed her, and the company did absolutely nothing to prevent it."

Allen responded to the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE, claiming his relationship with Doe was consensual. "It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," Allen said in the statement.

"I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely," the statement continued.

Jane Doe's lawsuit, (first reported by Variety) was filed the same day news broke that Allen — who recently opened for Carrie Underwood on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour — and his pregnant wife Alexis, 27, both filed for divorce on April 28, citing irreconcilable differences.

Amy Sussman/Getty Jimmie and Alexis Allen

The pair — who have been married for three years — are parents to daughter Zara James, 19 months, and Naomi Bettie, 3, and announced that they are expecting their third child together — a boy — while also sharing news of their separation on April 21.

Earlier this month, Alexis posted an Instagram Story with a cryptic message that appeared to be about the "Best Shot" singer.

"Continue the chaos while I heal in peace," she wrote. "My Instagram isn't a help line so please stop messaging me about any third parties."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

