Jimmie Allen Hit with Second Sexual Assault Lawsuit by Woman Who Claims He Secretly Filmed Her

The country star, who is in the midst of a divorce, was sued last month for sexual abuse by his former manager

Terry Wyatt/ACMA2021/Getty Images Jimmie Allen

Country star Jimmie Allen has been sued for sexual assault for the second time in less than a month, with his latest accuser claiming he filmed their sexual encounter without her consent.

An anonymous woman filed a lawsuit, which was obtained by PEOPLE, on Friday in Tennessee federal court, claiming that Allen, 37, violated her privacy by secretly filming her, and continued to engage in sexual contact with her even after she'd revoked her previously given consent.

The "Down Home" singer was also sued by his former manager for assault and sexual abuse, which he has denied, on May 11, just weeks after he and pregnant wife Alexis both filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage.

The woman, known as Jane Doe 2, says in her suit that she did not know who Allen was when he randomly approached her on a plane to Nashville in May 2022, but that they struck up a conversation, and his bodyguard later found her in the airport to ask for her phone number. Later that night in Nashville, she and her friends met up with the musician "for a fun evening on the town," the suit says.

After their initial meeting, they began to communicate daily over text and FaceTime, and the woman claims that Allen led her to believe he and Alexis had separated.

"Over time, Allen expressed his love for her and told her he could see a future together," the lawsuit says. "He told her he wanted to have children together and that he could see she would make a good stepmother for his children… Plaintiff inquired on several occasions about Allen's wife, but Allen assured her that he and his wife were separated."

Two months after meeting, Jane Doe 2 and Allen met up in Las Vegas, where she says she felt "comfortable and safe" in his hotel room because she was under the impression that she would also have her own room, and because Allen's bodyguard was staying next door.

While the suit says the woman "willingly joined Allen in the bedroom," she alleges that he never asked for her consent to film and never told her he was filming, and that she only agreed to sex with a condom because she was not on birth control.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Alexis and Jimmie Allen

"He told her he would respect her request," the suit claims, "Yet, as their encounter progressed, Allen penetrated Plaintiff during sex with his penis and without a condom. Allen told Plaintiff he wanted to get her pregnant. Plaintiff said no….He refused."

According to the suit, Jane Doe asked the Grammy-nominated singer repeatedly to stop and verbally revoked her consent, but he continued. Afterward, he fell asleep, and as she went to leave, she "panicked" upon noticing his phone in the closet.

"As she walked past the closet in the bedroom, she was surprised when the interior light came on inside the closet," the suit alleges. "She opened the closet door and found a cell phone focused on the bed, recording the scene."

She allegedly grabbed the phone on her way out and deleted the video, then called a friend in tears and told her about the assault, the suit says. It was that friend who contacted attorney Elizabeth Fegan after Fegan helped the first Jane Doe file her own suit against Allen. Fegan told Variety, who first reported the news, that detectives have contacted her client, and that she is waiting for the police department to fulfill her records request regarding the investigation.

Jane Doe 2 — who claims she turned Allen's phone in to her local police department, then reported the incident to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police — is suing Allen for battery, assault, invasion of privacy and emotional distress, and is also suing his bodyguard and the company that employed his bodyguard.

PEOPLE has confirmed with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police that a report was filed. A lawyer for Allen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Fegan says that she has heard from additional women accusing Allen of assault.

“Since Jane Doe filed her case last month, we’ve heard from others who share similar experiences. Jane Doe 2’s filing demonstrates to me that there is a vivid, distinct pattern of behavior. We intend to show it’s a pattern of deceit, manipulation, and ultimately of force," she says. “The law is clear – anyone who has given consent in sexual activity has the right and the ability to revoke consent at any time. Just as no means no, stop means stop. If one participant doesn’t stop, it is sexual assault.”



Allen has denied all allegations in the first suit against him, in which his 25-year-old former manager claims he raped her, abused her and sexually harassed her multiple times under the watchful eye of his management team, whom she claims were aware of his behavior, but put her under his direction anyway.

He was later dropped by his agency, UTA, suspended by his record label BBR Music Group, and booted from his closing night spot at the annual CMA Fest in Nashville.

John Shearer/WireImage Jimmie Allen

He responded to the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE, claiming his relationship with Doe was consensual. "It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," Allen said in the statement.

"I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely," the statement continued.

Meanwhile, the star also issued a public apology to Alexis, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child, a boy. They also share daughters Naomi, 3, and Zara, 20 months.

"I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all," Allen wrote on Instagram.

"I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I'm working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me."

