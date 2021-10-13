Jimi Famurewa reviews Trattoria Brutto: Russell Norman’s raffish ode Tuscany reveals the timeless beauty in simplicity

Transporting atmosphere: the main dining room is full of charm (Adrian Lourie)

One of the first things you’ll see as you arrive at Russell Norman’s latest restaurant is the fallen corpse of one of his old ones. There, practically opposite the new Trattoria Brutto, is what was once Polpo Smithfield, gutted out and with its sign redacted by black paint. It’s a pointed bit of proximity. Not just because it highlights the reach of that first business (which, to recap, was the gritty, Venetian-inspired Soho bacaro that seized the culinary zeitgeist in 2009, swelled into a 17-site empire of spin offs, and then, via closures and administration, shrank back down to just two locations). But also because the demise it represents helps explain the genesis — and, crucially, the refreshing, uncomplicated brilliance — of Brutto.

Where Polpo was at least partly undone by its ability to be rolled out and watered down, this rebirth is glorious, determined, one-of-a-kind — a raffish ode to the Tuscan trattoria that has the sort of capably run charm, transporting atmosphere and full-blooded flavours to have you plotting your next visit before the main courses have arrived.

In visual terms, it’s a place that you sense has existed in Norman’s head for quite some time. The red-and-white checked tablecloths, the napkin lampshades billowing in the gust of nearby ceiling fans, the crammed gallery wall featuring artworks and photos photos (including at least one of Mark Hix, the previous incumbent of this site, seemingly out on the razz). Every detail rewards scrutiny. And, without completely sinking into Lady and the Tramp levels of cliché, the deftly conjured mood is one of familiarity, nostalgia and a kind of swooning, old-school romance.

The typewritten menu begins simply, with a gloriously brown antipasti roll call of pork tonnato, smooshed cannellini bean crostini and — our choice — chicken liver pâté. Smeared onto golden-crisped toasts in thick swoops, it had the requisite silkiness and that propulsive, grunting backnote of offal funk. There was pasta as well; rabbit pappardelle in a subtle, carrot-flecked wisp of a white sauce, plus sturdy bands of tagliatelle in a beef ragu boasting unusual sweetness and a rich, wine-spiked depth.

Story continues

Inviting: Brutto feels like somewhere Norman has spent a long time conjuring (Paul Winch-Furness)

But, truthfully, any conversation about the food at Brutto could easily start and finish with the coccoli. Listed somewhat troublingly — it’s a bit Joe Wicks — on the English menu as “cuddles” (a name derived, Norman told us, from the fact that coccole is the Italian word for hug), they are a backstreet Florentine staple and a miracle of sinful, addictive simplicity: warm, burnished nubbins of deep-fried dough that you’re instructed to tear open, stuff with prosciutto and creamy stracchino cheese and then dispatch in a couple of pleasurable bites. A holy trinity of sourdough tang, lactic freshness and salty pork, I honestly don’t think it’s hyperbole to say they are, at a swoop, one of the year’s best dishes. And even if the tweeness of that name is a struggle (“So we’ll start with cuddles,” said our waiter, straight faced, as my wife raised an eyebrow almost as high as those ceiling fans), I am still counting the days until I can go back and sink a few more.

The deftly conjured mood is one of familiarity, nostalgia and a kind of swooning, old-school romance

If there was a degree of turbulence, then it came with the secondi. Sensitively roasted segments of squash set on a seeping bed of braised borlotti beans and lifted by a coarse trickle of salsa verde were pleasant enough. But roast beef — sliced thick, cooked rare and slouching beside roasted potatoes with a chewy, day-old, lifelessness — felt unadorned to a fault; a dish crying out for a sauce or some vibrant contrast. Still, it was not a room where mild disappointments could really take root. Especially when there was thick, bitter-edged tiramisu to share, Thirties jazz burbling from the speakers and a crowd of seasoned Clerkenwell business lunchers, trooping in to avail themselves of of Florentine T-bone steaks and one well-made £5 Negroni after another.

Brutto (which, it should be said, gets its name and sensibility from craggy hazelnut biscuits known as “brutti ma buoni” or “ugly but good”) may be much anticipated as Norman’s follow-up to Polpo. Yet it is not an inadvertent blueprint or a glimpse into any kind of hospitality crystal ball. It is, instead, a consciously minor key attempt to channel a certain lived-in, timelessness; an invitation to a long, evolving restaurant love affair rather than a hurried, one-visit fling and a reminder, above all, that there is a beauty in simplicity, smallness and a place where the only grand masterplan is to make sure people leave happier than they were when they arrived.

Trattoria Brutto, 35-37 Greenhill Rents, EC1M 6BN; Meal for two plus drinks around £150. Open Tuesday to Saturday from 12pm to 11pm; brutto.co.uk

Read More

Russell Norman: Trattoria Brutto is a chance to reset the record, go back to basics and do what I love