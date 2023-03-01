Jimi Famurewa reviews Eline: Family-run Franglish bar is luminous, lovely and animated by playfulness

Full package: the dining room, set behind a small wine shop (Matt Writtle)

If, like me, you are the proud resident of an underdog, outer-London postcode, then you will be familiar with the anticipation that generally attends a new-build. Will it, you wonder, be an independent coffee place? A chic wine bar? Or, maybe, an Asian supermarket, slinging unexpectedly terrific takeaway dumplings? The mind whirs; hours are lost to fruitless, investigative Googling.

And then, of course, it actually opens up and inevitably turns out to be a Costa. Or a dessert bar. Or an estate agent’s office. And you mutter quiet curses, while also reminding yourself that nothing with much soul or sexiness ever seems to open up in these spaces. They are, generally speaking, monuments to missed opportunity.

But in Hoxton, this familiar pattern has played out differently. Because there, set in a swish residential development, we have Eline, a gorgeous little restaurant and wine shop that has the full package. Which is to say: here is purity of intent, obvious talent, and a neighbourhood spot radiating the sort of characterful warmth, luminous cooking, and loveliness that isn’t readily associated with these identikit rooms.

Notably, a lot of this loveliness flows from Eline’s origin story. Created by wine expert Maria Viviani and chef Alex Reynolds (a couple who met while working at Pophams), it feels a natural progression of their accumulated experience and passions. The dinky wine shop in the lobby area — which opens out into a sizeable, industrial space, lent cosiness by striped throw pillows and flickering candles — is named after their adorable dog, Kimchi, while the restaurant itself is called Eline after Reynolds’ beloved French grandmother. This split heritage manifests in a very small but considered menu that mints a highly fluid style we might call modern Franglish.

Sensitively cooked: hogget with a potato rosti recast as a hash brown (Matt Writtle)

In truth, this was as garbled as it sounds at first. After impressive folds of house-cured duck and lamb charcuterie, an XL smoked mackerel vol-au-vent was easy on the eye but woolly on the palate; more duck, this time formed into a coarse length of fried boudin blanc and accessorised with blobs of beetroot and orange, didn’t totally cohere. The overriding feeling was of excess fiddliness and appealing ideas not always matched by execution. But then came a leek, pear, walnut and Stichelton cheese tart — a sculptural, crunching wonder of contrasts — that raised the curtain on the brilliance of the meal’s closing acts. Here was ravishingly crisped dry-aged halibut, a slurpable sake beurre blanc and a scorched curl of squid; here, beside sensitively cooked hogget, was a “potato rosti” recast as a dementedly enjoyable McDonald’s hash brown; and here, thanks to de facto sommelier Oliver Dibben — a self-styled “natty wine hustler” — were glasses of nimble 2018 Rioja from Bodega Akutain.

It’s worth noting that the menu has been heavily refreshed this week (to now include Tunworth cheese and onion croquettes and clam chowder). Still, I’m struck by the feeling that these are dishes impressive enough to anchor the tasting menu at a rural star-chasing spot where the bill would be twice as high. That Eline is also so animated by playfulness and pleasure — as underscored by coins of peppered digestive biscuits with cheese, and the mandarin jelly and sponge dessert that is basically a giant, glazed Jaffa cake — only makes it more impressive.

Viviani worked the floor, Reynolds passed dishes out, and young east London couples streamed into the murk with their snuffling dogs. This couple’s creation is, actually, quite an old-fashioned, family-run restaurant formula in an enlivening new guise. It makes an eloquent case for the power of modest, neighbourhood operations built on bolstering, refined flavours. And it allows those of us hoping we may one day have our own Eline around the corner, to press our noses against the glass of a vacant unit, peer inside, and dream.

1C Rosewood Building, Cremer Street, E2 8GX. Meal for two plus drinks about £140. Open Wednesday to Saturday, 6pm-11pm; restauranteline.co.uk