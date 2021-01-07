The Evening Standard’s new restaurant critic Jimi Famurewa: ‘This is a job I’ve been preparing for my whole life’

Stepping up to the plate: after two years as ES Magazine’s critic, Jimi is taking over from Fay Maschler (Natasha Pszenicki)

Two restaurant critics walk into a diner. Not, on this occasion, the set up for a joke with a self-mocking punchline but instead an accurate description of what was to be both my final dine-in meal of 2020 and — somewhat symbolically — my first ever meeting with Fay Maschler. Off I went, wheeling my bike through the pre-Tier 3 bedlam of Heddon Street’s packed outdoor terraces, until I found Fay, waiting at a table inside the modish fever dream of Mourad Mazouz’s Mo Diner.

It was two days after it had been announced that, after her 48 peerless years in the role, I would (deep breath) be taking over as chief restaurant critic of the Evening Standard. And while I do not think we had necessarily planned this long postponed lunch (very much a business meeting, for those keeping score as far as Covid protocols are concerned) as some ceremonial, torch-passing occasion, it felt sort of perfect. Following five years of occasional email correspondence and social near-misses, there we were, jointly exhaling after a fairly overwhelming week and unanimously deciding that, yes, this was almost certainly an occasion that called for Champagne.

I won’t go into too much more detail about the meal (though, let it be known that it was everything we will now be denied until at least mid February: an extremely fun, two-hour whirl of unprintable gossip, generously dispensed wisdom and a shared portion of crispy potatoes, hit with a zinging aerial bombardment of mojo verde and saffron aioli) but I do want to publicly express gratitude for an early bit of nerve-steadying loveliness. “I’m glad it’s you that got the job,” she said casually, as I first arranged my legs beneath the poky table.

I mention it not as a flagrant bit of humblebragging (or, at least, not only as that). But because it was a welcome reminder that beyond all the noise around my appointment — beyond the people flooding my Twitter mentions to cheerily detail the size of the task ahead of me, the Sasquatch-enormity of the shoes I’d be trying to fill — that there may be a logic and straightforwardness to me winning this plummest of plum gigs; that, after two award-winning years writing about restaurants for ES Magazine and becoming a face-cramming regular on MasterChef, I might have earned it.

Story continues

Yes, there is daunting pressure, intensified by the slight snag of an active pandemic and the crushing reality of yet more confinement (on which much more in a moment). But Fay’s generous blessing on that day gave encouragement to my strange sense of calm. And I think, really, that feeling comes from the fact that, boiled down to its fundamentals, this is a job I’ve been preparing for almost all my life.

Jimi pictured in Andrew Edmunds, circa 2009Jimi Famurewa

A lot of this flows from my British-Nigerian upbringing. Mine was an Eighties and Nineties childhood measured out in impulsive post-church trips to Leicester Square for roasted chestnuts, Saturday yam-buying expeditions to the pungent crush of Woolwich Market, and paper plates of steaming jollof rice, eaten at crowded family parties in the deafening crossfire of uncles locked in a good-natured quarrel. I am trying, these days, to ration mentions of my mother in relation to my culinary biography. But she is the unavoidable Alpha and Omega of my relationship with food; a formidable, tireless little woman (picture, if you can, a West African Peggy Mitchell) who raised me and my two older brothers completely on her own, is one of the most innately talented cooks I know, and has such a mad zeal for overfeeding everyone she comes into contact with that she may be single-handedly propping up the Tupperware industry.

Meals growing up were a kind of freeform Anglo-African fusion — fried plantain and proper, thick-cut chips; brick-red beef stews; spaghetti bolognese spiked with scotch bonnet — eaten on laps in the relative chaos of a south-east London home where the telly was always on and there was usually at least one additional “cousin” to feed. I think, especially as a mopey teenager, I probably slightly resented the noise and anarchy of our dinner times. But now I see how lucky I was to grow up in an environment where food represented something sacred, free and joyful: a time for generosity, cultural celebration and dexterously seasoned magic coaxed from unpromising raw ingredients.

Jimi with his mother, sometime around 2010Jimi Famurewa

Absent in all of this, you’ll notice, is many actual restaurants. My mother’s culinary gifts and general mistrust of paying someone else to cook meant there were no early excursions to local trattorie or childhood twirls of a Chinatown Lazy Susan. But what this meant was – as my boyhood proclivity for cooking programmes met the Big Bang of Jamie Oliver bish, bash, boshing his way into the consciousness – that there was room for me to find my own way; to discover what I liked unencumbered by any parental baggage and become, in essence, a self-taught restaurant obsessive.

Initially, this translated to the unimaginable sophistication and glamour of eating a Sloppy Giuseppe with a knife and fork (!) at PizzaExpress, Cockney-descended mates inducting me into the arcane, vinegar-doused rituals of pie and mash shops, and skint university days in windowless curry houses where we all muttered a hopeful prayer as we handed over our debit cards.

Later, after I landed back in London as a junior men’s magazine writer, it was older, urbane colleagues telling me about The Gaylord, Andrew Edmunds or the lahmacun-scented utopia of Green Lanes; gateway recommendations that set me, over the next decade, on a ravenous path to discovering everything from Ciao Bella’s burnished rugby ball calzones to the brusque, Sichuan genius of Silk Road and the exhilarating chaos and charred bovine fug of MeatLiquor’s New Cross pub pop-up in 2011. Then came Polpo’s dollhouse wine tumblers, glistening mattresses of St John Welsh rarebit and, in 2018, my first proper restaurant reviews and the sudden sense of a light going on or a Tetris block falling into place; that this had been waiting for me all along.

My mother is the Alpha and Omega of my relationship with food; a formidable, tireless little woman (picture, if you can, a West African Peggy Mitchell) who raised me and my two older brothers completely on her own

Restaurant writing, as I understand it now, is a game of perspective, pleasure and cultural excavation; an opportunity for someone with a specific viewpoint to entertainingly tell the evolving story of a city, and a country, through its food. To ignore the significance of taking up this exalted space as a black man (particularly after the long overdue, Black Lives Matter-prompted societal awakening of last year) would be folly. But my heritage is just one element of what shapes my response to any given restaurant (nuzzled in beside the fact I’m a state-educated dad of two, a lapsed indie kid and a semi-reformed skateboarder who used to spend teenage weekends hurling himself down the steps at the Southbank). And the great revelation of the past few years has been that the things that perhaps set me apart as a critic are strengths not weaknesses; qualities that may open this rarified, wine-sniffing world up somewhat to those that have always wrongly assumed it is not for them.

My hope, ultimately, is to emulate the knowledgeable precision, curiosity, courage and sense of fun that always struck me as the defining characteristics of Fay’s reviews; to continue to reflect the thrumming, surprising, truly diverse dining city that I love and am desperate to see back on its feet.

Jimi pictured this summer at the Towpath CaféJimi Famurewa

Which, I’d say, just about brings us to the rampantly infectious elephant in the room. To be handed this dream job at a time when Londoners are dying and our restaurants are mortally imperilled — indefinitely required to close for all but takeaway and delivery thanks to the surging spread of coronavirus, dealt another bodyblow by the new lockdown — feels like the stuff of a fairytale curse. It has been hard, too, through the lurching lockdown Hokey Cokey of the past year to feel anything but demoralised by both the intractable reality of the pandemic and the persistent government bungling that has inflicted particular pain and uncertainty on those that work in hospitality.

Still, to my mind, one of the more heartening features of a bleak, largely restaurantless 2020 was that it made us truly cherish what we had — and also encouraged a sleeves-up innovation and creativity in both restaurateurs and diners that bordered on compulsion. When I look back on some of my happiest eating memories of last year, I think of the giddy return to newly Covid-secure restaurant tables at Chuku’s and The French House, plus the pandemic-prompted ingenuity of something like The Tramshed Project or Forza Wine’s Italian mealkit feasts. But I also think of Four Legs burgers ravaged in the glow of an outdoor heater, Darjeeling Express chai on a park bench, and al fresco sandwiches from Bright alongside the other bundled, food-hype hobos in London Fields.

2020 made us truly cherish what we had — and also encouraged a sleeves-up innovation and creativity in both restaurateurs and diners

Though the latest promise of a mid-February finish line has distinct “over by Christmas” vibes, and a ban on takeaway alcohol shrinks the universe of social possibilities, the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout offers hope that it will be one last push (oh god, let it be one last push) to a brighter spring. And if you add in the intriguing restaurants that should open properly later this year (a Notting Hill branch of New York-born bistro Buvette; Imad’s Syrian Kitchen in Kingly Court) , and the businesses already responding to Lockdown 3 with wit and determination (special mention here for the ‘5 Tier Trifle’ on Hot 4 U’s rush-released takeaway menu), then I think there is cause to be tentatively hopeful that things can swing back to positivity just as abruptly as they swung to the grimly familiar narrative of closures, job losses and despair. That by the end of this year we will be looking back on a bruised but unbowed, somewhat democratised culinary landscape that gave us new cooking talent, hardier, more appreciative diners and as yet unknown pleasures at a restaurant table.

I truly feel that I can practically taste it. And though I cannot say exactly when things will decisively improve, I can promise you that my lifelong hunger for all that this city has to offer has never been more pronounced. And that, each week, I will strive to bring it closer to you, every step — and every bite — of the way.