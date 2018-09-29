Was Jimbo Fisher out of line for angrily shaking his player's facemask?

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher tries to calm his players after tempers flared during Saturday’s game against Arkansas. (AP)

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was caught on camera grabbing and shaking a player’s facemask during Saturday’s win over Arkansas, prompting criticism and a debate over whether the action was acceptable (or necessary).

Fisher grabbed the facemask of linebacker Tyrel Dodson after a play during the Aggies’ 24-17 victory:

Jimbo is not pleased. pic.twitter.com/JMvlk9zDEb — Belle Es You (@SouthernbeLLSU) September 29, 2018





Fisher was asked about the incident after the game. He explained that Dodson, a key player for A&M’s defense, had been getting in “an argument, a fight” with an opponent.

Fisher’s explanation for grabbing Dodson’s facemask

“I don’t need that guy out there pushing and shoving and getting in a fight in a game – losing one of our best players on defense and our team leader,” Fisher said. “Ain’t no sense in pushing, shoving, do dumb things out there when you’re locked in on the game.

“I was just trying to make a point: I don’t need you out there fighting. Make the play. Shut your mouth.”

Was Fisher out of line?

Of course, there are other ways to make that point. Such as, you know, telling Dodson “make the play, shut your mouth” while not grabbing and shaking his facemask.

It’s far from the worst thing a college football coach has ever done to a player to discipline him. Very, very far from the worst. And in a vacuum, it’s innocuous. Fisher didn’t injure Dodson. The helmet-shaking likely had no long-term, lasting impact.

After the game, Dodson let the world know it didn’t bother him.

I’m in. Coach fisher is an amazing coach, he did the right thing. I let my emotions get the best of me at that certain moment. My teammates and this University needs me. That’s why he was so upset! He’ll have my back no matter what.

AGS WIN 👍🏽 — Tyrel Dodson (@tdots25) September 29, 2018

Story Continues





Fisher wants the best for and from his team and his players, but jerking Dodson’s head around probably isn’t the best way to teach him a lesson.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ronaldo accuser comes forward with details of alleged 2009 rape

• Week 4 fantasy football: Rankings, sleepers and more

• ’College GameDay’ turns marriage proposal into hilarious TV sequence

• Celtics’ Hayward plays remarkably in long-awaited return to court

