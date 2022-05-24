  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jimbo Fisher didn't start a feud with Nick Saban, but he sure did escalate it. Was that wise?

Dan Wetzel
·Columnist
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jimbo Fisher
    Jimbo Fisher
    American football player and coach
  • Nick Saban
    Nick Saban
    American football coach

Confronted with Nick Saban claiming Texas A&M “bought” its entire 2022 recruiting class via NIL deals, Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher called a news conference with the sole purpose of blasting the Alabama coach.

He called Saban’s comments “despicable” and the coach himself a “narcissist.” He insinuated that his old boss at LSU has been engaged in some kind of nefarious activity for at least two decades, calling into question Saban’s seven national titles. He mocked Saban as “God.”

No, Fisher didn’t start it, but this was a full-on, full-throttle counterattack that raised the stakes of the conflict. A heated, harried Fisher leaning right into the most ferocious college sports coaching feud since John Chaney threatened to kill John Calipari nearly three decades ago.

“I don’t mind confrontation,” Fisher said. “Lived with it my whole life. Kind of like it, personally.”

It sets up some big spotlight moments for May 31 (SEC coaches meetings) and then mid-July (SEC media days) and certainly Oct. 8 (Texas A&M at Alabama). If Fisher is comfortable in it now, we’ll see as that three-act play progresses, especially on the field in Tuscaloosa.

It may not be fair considering he didn’t start this war of words, but Fisher now has an even bigger spotlight/bull's-eye on him and his program in College Station. His bold defense of his team, his players and his school serve as red meat to Aggie fans, making Fisher more popular than ever heading into his fifth season.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 13: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Head Coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&amp;M Aggies on the sidelines talking during of the College Football Playoff National Championship game with the LSU Tigers playing against the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. LSU defeated Clemson 42 to 25. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Get ready for some awkward moments when Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher get together in the future. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Of course, the promise of that top-ranked recruiting class — complete with six Rivals.com five-star recruits – which got under Saban's skin in the first place doesn’t hurt either.

Signing day is signing day though. Offseason verbal scraps are offseason verbal scraps. Eventually you have to win. And for Fisher, after all of this, you need to win not just against Alabama but somehow survive the toughest division in football, the SEC West.

“Since [Fisher] beat him last year, I guess he can talk now,” former Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier told DawgNation over the weekend, referencing A&M’s 41-38 victory last season. “He hasn’t beat much of anybody, but he beat Saban last year. But they haven’t won the division or anything since he’s been there.”

You can leave it to the Old Ball Coach to cut to the truth.

In four seasons at A&M, Fisher has never won the SEC West, let alone the entire SEC. He hasn’t reached the College Football Playoff, although the Aggies were ranked fifth in 2020.

Fisher is 34-14 overall and just 21-12 in league play. He is coming off an 8-4 (4-4 in the SEC) season. He makes $9 million per year on his second contract with the Aggies. He is very popular with fans.

Yet his team also has the full attention of the king of the jungle over in Tuscaloosa. That victory a year ago likely already did. Now? Saban offered a half-hearted apology but there is little doubt he is focused on crushing Fisher and the Aggies in every way imaginable — from recruiting to on the field.

Fisher’s bravado and confidence in his program is admirable, but also might be ill-advised. Yes, the Aggies beat the Tide in the national recruiting rankings this year, but Alabama finished second. And that’s one year.

Saban’s program was ranked first in 2021, third in 2020 and second in 2019. He’s got talent to work with. A&M finished seventh, sixth and sixth. The rebuild is just beginning.

Take out Saban’s first year at Alabama (2007) and he is 176-19 at the school, including 102-12 in the SEC. He’s won at least a share of the West 11 times. Bama doesn’t lose often. It’s a heck of a bully to have to square off against. It's why most coaches try to avoid raising Saban's ire.

Fisher wasn't scared, of course. Like Saban, he’s a product of small town West Virginia who found enormous success in college football, including a national title at Florida State in 2013. A&M lured him in with a $75 million deal and has since upped that to a new, nearly $100 million contract.

To earn it, though, he’ll have to beat Alabama regularly with zero chance the Tide are sleeping on the matchup. Then he’ll have to get to Atlanta and beyond. That 2022 recruiting class is impressive – no matter how it was assembled – but one class does not assure a juggernaut.

So this confrontation that Fisher didn't start and is more than comfortable in may wind up defining him. All eyes on the Aggies.

Saban is unlikely to engage again in any verbal battles going forward. That isn't his style. He won’t forget what was said though.

A date with Jimbo Fisher is coming. Each fall. Every fall. It’s up to Fisher to have his program ready in a game where words mean nothing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • What if SEC had no divisions? Jimbo Fisher vs. Nick Saban in Atlanta, more Alabama conference titles

    Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban, who dominated the college football spotlight recently, could have had earlier bad blood if the SEC didn't have divisions.

  • Nazem Kadri victim of racist attacks after Binnington collision, police get involved

    Nazem Kadri has been dealing with some hateful attacks since his collision with Jordan Binnington.

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking at threats against Avs' Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. “We take threats made to any of our players or other club personnel seriously,” Daly said

  • Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova arrived at the French Open as the defending champion in singles and doubles. She also was coming off a three-month absence from the tour because of an injured right elbow, so even her own expectations were rather modest. Krejcikova was right to be apprehensive — and on Monday, she become only the third woman in the professional era to exit in the first round at Roland Garros a year after earning the trophy. The second-seeded Krejcikova got off to a terrific start

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu opens French Open with three-set victory

    PARIS — Canadian Bianca Andreescu scored a three-set victory over Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium in the first round of the French Open on Monday. Andreescu dropped the opening set 6-3, before bouncing back to win the next two sets, 7-5 and 6-0. "I really said to myself 'stay in the present moment … keep fighting because it's not over until it's over,'" Andreescu told TSN. "I really had to put pressure on her — if not, I knew she was going to win." The former world No. 4 fell battled back from a

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece. Edmonton captain Connor McDavid's goal and assist Friday made him the fastest active player to reach 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in a single post-season, and fastest among any player since Mario Lemieux in 1992. Leon Draisaitl and defenceman Duncan Keith each had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard also scored

  • Lehkonen scores twice to help Avalanche beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Despite regaining the edge in their second-round series, the Colorado Avalanche aren't satisfied. Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in Game 3 on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Logan O'Connor, Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored as the Avalanche bounced back from a 4-1 loss at home two nights earlier, and improved to 3-0 on the road in the postseason. “Of course it

  • Edmonton Storm tackling stigma around women's football

    It's a cloudy Tuesday evening and the field west of Jasper Place High School is full of action. The Edmonton Storm of the Western Women's Canadian Football League (WWCFL) is riding high off a 24-21 victory over the Calgary Rage on May 14, the Edmonton club's first win of the 2022 season. Tonight, at practice, the focus is on tackles. Twenty-one athletes line up on the field as defensive co-ordinator Branden Modin calls out drills. Without hesitation, the women take each other to the ground. "You

  • HFX Wanderers looking forward to Toronto FC test in Canadian Championship play

    HFX Wanderers FC is expecting a crowd for Tuesday's visit by Toronto FC in Canadian Championship quarterfinal play. "I think there would be people climbing the trees to see the game," said HFX coach Stephen Hart. "I think we'll be sold out." Tuesday's game at Wanderers Ground marks the beginning of TFC's chase for an eighth Canadian title. HFX has already started its cup trail, winning 2-0 at League1 Ontario champion Guelph United on May 10 to reach the quarterfinals. The lure of cup play pittin

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • IOC rubber-stamps Olympic medal upgrade for Canada's men's relay team at Tokyo Games

    OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r