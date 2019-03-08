Jim Ross leaving WWE ... will he join the competition?

Jim Ross is done with WWE after working with the company since 1993. (Getty)

WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross announced on his podcast Thursday that he’s leaving the professional wrestling outfit at the end of March after 26 years.

"My WWE contract after 26 years will expire on Friday, March 29," Ross said. "And, after talking a couple of weeks ago with (WWE head) Vince McMahon, we have mutually agreed I need to move on."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ross’ long career in wrestling

After starting his career in the 1970s broadcasting regional wrestling, Ross later became the top broadcaster at World Championship Wrestling before joining what was then the World Wrestling Federation in 1993.

He has since worked off and on with what is now known as World Wrestling Entertainment.

He rejoined the company in 2017 to call WrestleMania after leaving in 2013. Now his contract is up, and he’ll be looking elsewhere.

No hard feelings

He announced that he was leaving on good terms and thanked McMahon for the opportunity.

"I've made a lot of money, Vince is amazing to Jan and myself,” Ross said. “He set us up for life financially, of which I can never repay him."

Joining the competition?

But he also sounded like a man who’s not done calling wrestling matches.

“I still think I can do play-by-play even though others that may surround Vince think I can’t,” Ross said. “I’m 67. I still feel I can get the job done doing wrestling play-by-play, and I want to explore that opportunity and possibility.”

There are rumors that Ross has his sights set on wrestling startup All Elite Wrestling, which will look to compete with WWE.

AEW was founded at the beginning of the year by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan and his son Tony, who will run the company.

“I still want to play in the game,”Ross said. “I still want to stay busy.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

More from Yahoo Sports:

Story continues













