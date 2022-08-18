Jim Ratcliffe: Who is the man bidding for Man Utd?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dearbail Jordan & Noor Nanji - Business reporters, BBC News
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Ineos chairman and founder Jim Ratcliffe
Ineos chairman and founder Jim Ratcliffe

One of the UK's richest men, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has built a multi-billion pound business by buying unloved assets. Now he wants to buy Manchester United.

News of the Ineos founder's interest follows a Bloomberg report that the Glazer family - United's current owners - are willing to sell a minority stake in the club.

United, 20-time English champions, are bottom of the Premier League after losing both their opening games of the season under new manager Erik ten Hag.

The poor start has intensified criticism of the Glazers and their perceived lack of investment in the team.

The club has struggled since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and has not won a trophy since 2017.

Born the son of a joiner in Failsworth, in Greater Manchester, Sir Jim is a boyhood fan of United.

"If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer," the 69-year-old's spokesperson told The Times.

"If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership."

In many ways it is a familiar modus operandi for the man once called Dr No by trade unions for his tough negotiating stance.

Through buying up and turning around cast-off parts of other businesses, Sir Jim has built up a huge fortune - although estimates of his wealth vary.

Forbes puts it at just under £11bn, whereas The Sunday Times Rich List, which lists him as the 27th wealthiest person in the UK, says it's closer to £6bn.

Art of the deal

From operations once owned by the likes of oil giant BP, Sir Jim created a company - Ineos - whose chemicals and raw materials go into nearly everything we touch every day.

From 194 sites across 29 countries, Ineos generates sales of around £50bn and employs more than 26,000 people.

Its raw materials are used in everything from packaging for toiletries, medicines and food, to mobile phones and furniture.

Sir Jim has always been involved with chemicals and industry.

After graduating with a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Birmingham in 1974, he spent several years at oil firms BP and Esso before joining the fabric and chemicals producer Courtaulds.

Then, in 1989, he made a career-changing step into the world of private equity when he joined Advent International.

It taught Sir Jim the cut and thrust of doing deals, before he made the leap into co-owning a business himself based on what would become a well-worn strategy.

He and fellow businessman John Hollowood bought BP's chemicals division in Hythe, Kent for £40m in 1992. By 1994, it was valued at £100m when it floated on the London Stock Exchange.

The business, called Inspec, went on to acquire BP's speciality chemicals business in Antwerp, Belgium. Sir Jim then left to form his own firm, Ineos, in 1998 which bought the Belgian business for £89m.

Ineos has since grown to become a chemical powerhouse, expanding through acquisitions or by investing in controversial areas such as fracking.

Ineos Grangemouth petrochemicals plant
Ineos reversed a plan to close its Grangemouth plant in 2013

Because of his decision never to float the company and thus have no City shareholders to consult, Sir Jim - who is also the majority shareholder of Ineos - has been able to move quickly on deals.

He has also earned a reputation as a tough negotiator in industrial disputes.

Famously he faced off against unions at the Grangemouth petrochemical plant and refinery in Scotland in 2013, amid the threat of company-wide strikes over pay and pensions.

The dispute - which earned Sir Jim the Bond villain moniker of Dr No - led to Ineos announcing that it would close the plant and cut 800 jobs.

However, the firm reversed its decision shortly afterwards when the Unite union agreed to a survival plan to invest £300m in the site to keep it open.

No stranger to controversy, Sir Jim attracted criticism when in 2016 Ineos imported the first ever shipment of shale gas (derived from fracking) from the US into the UK amid fierce opposition from green groups.

The businessman also declined to comment following criticism of his decision to move from the UK to Monaco in 2020, a place that does not collect personal income tax or capital gains taxes.

Ineos owns Belstaff
Ineos bought the motorcycle wear maker Belstaff

In recent years Sir Jim's business interests have moved away from chemicals. He announced plans to build a new vehicle based on the Land Rover Defender, which was discontinued in 2016.

However, in 2020, Sir Jim, who was a Leave campaigner in the run-up to the Brexit referendum, said the new 4x4 vehicle would be built in France, ending hopes it would be made at a new plant in Wales.

In 2017, Ineos bought Belstaff, the luxury motorcycle wear maker whose jackets were once worn by actor Steve McQueen and modelled by the likes of David Beckham.

And in 2019, Sir Jim became the new owner of a high-profile professional cycling team, after Ineos took over the former Team Sky. The team is now called Ineos Grenadiers.

Whether or not these businesses could be classed as unloved is not certain, but Sir Jim clearly saw plenty of potential in them.

In May, Sir Jim made an unsuccessful £4.25bn offer to buy Chelsea after owner Roman Abramovich put the London club up for sale.

At the time, he told BBC Sport he was a Manchester United fan and the reason he was not bidding for the Red Devils is because they were not for sale.

Sir Jim also owns French side Nice and Swiss club Lausanne-Sport, while Ineos has a partnership with the Mercedes F1 team.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Top TikToker Khaby Lame finally gets Italian citizenship

    ROME (AP) — The king of TikTok, Khaby Lame, finally has another title: Italian. The 22-year-old influencer, who ranks as the most popular TikToker with 148 million followers, took his oath of citizenship Wednesday in Chiavasso, a municipality outside Turin, according to the local government. Lame moved to Italy from his native Senegal when he was an infant but only was granted citizenship now because of strict Italian citizenship laws. His situation - and those of thousands of other young people

  • Malaysia top court rebuffs bid to delay ex-PM's final appeal

    KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's top court on Thursday refused to allow ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak's new lawyer to withdraw from his graft case linked to the looting of the 1MDB state fund, preventing a possible delay in his final appeal. It was another blow for Najib after the Federal Court on Tuesday rejected his bid to quash his conviction and 12-year prison sentence by alleging judicial bias. The court also dismissed attempts by Najib's new defense team, appointed just weeks earli

  • WHO expert comments on first report of dog with monkeypox

    The World Health Organization says it's very important to isolate pets from a person in the household with the disease, to avoid spread. A dog in Paris is believed to be the first case of human-to-dog transmission of monkeypox.

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Winnipeg rower discovers love of sport after recovering from rare form of cancer

    Katie Sierhuis describes the agonizing homestretch of a rowing race as feeling like her legs are on fire. And she cherishes every lung-busting moment. The 20-year-old from Winnipeg, who is competing in three rowing races at the Canada Summer Games this week, took up the sport after recovering from a rare form of cancer. She'd been a talented young hockey and soccer player before she was diagnosed with ovarian dysgerminoma at age 12. The many months of treatment that followed thoroughly sapped he

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.