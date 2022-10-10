Jim Parsons Had an Epic Reaction to Kaley Cuoco-Johnny Galecki Dating During 'Big Bang Theory'

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye when they started dating while starring in The Big Bang Theory.

But the pair decided to tell their co-stars they had been secretly dating, and shared the sweet reactions to their romance.

"We didn’t tell anyone for a long time," Cuoco told upcoming book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series.

"I don’t even know how many months later, but we were in New York, and I said to Johnny, 'I think we should tell the cast. It’s starting to feel like we’re lying to them'.

"Johnny said, 'I’m going to call Jim [Parsons] right now. I want to tell him'.

"We call Jim on speaker, and Johnny says, 'I’m in love with Kaley', or 'I really want to be with Kaley', and Jim goes, 'Ah! Does she know?!'

"I started laughing and yelled, 'Yes, I know! I’m here!' Jim thought Johnny was telling him that he liked me and was going to tell me that. It was the cutest reaction, like, 'Does she know?!'"

Parsons, who played Sheldon Cooper on the show, added: "The biggest thing I remember was Johnny saying it won’t get in the way of work, which was nice to say. And honestly, it really didn’t."

Simon Helberg, who played Howard Wolowitz on the long-running program, also shared how he was told about the relationship.

"Johnny came over to our house to tell me and my wife," he said. "The way I feel about it now is how I felt about it then, which was I found it somewhat hilarious, the amount of gravity that was given to it, because it was not surprising.

"I understand things can get complicated when business relationships get personal, but it was like, 'Yeah, you guys were flirting', and then, 'Wait a minute, two actors in a cast? Dating?! Like, hold the front door! I’m outta here! Get Kevin Sussman!' No.

"I remember being like, '...And?!' And then, 'Is she pregnant?' No.

"But, it was not a big surprise. I think it’s funny. And I am happy that it all worked out in the sense that it didn’t throw a huge wrench into the dynamic on set after they broke up, because things can get complicated."


