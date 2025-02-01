Jim Nantz's bid holds up and he now owns the 2012 GMC Yukon XL of the world's No. 1 player

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jim Nantz will be driving around town in Scottie Scheffler’s old car.

Nantz’s $50,000 bid for Scheffler’s 2012 GMC Yukon XL held up and the car arrived at his home, which overlooks Pebble Beach Golf Links and with its own replica of the famed par-3 seventh, on Jan. 27.

“I figure just driving this SUV to the golf course should lower my handicap by at least five shots,” Nantz wrote in a text to Golfweek.

Scottie Scheffler's GMC Yukon has a new owner in Jim Nantz and home in his garage in Pebble Beach, California.

“He finally got it,” Scheffler said with a laugh on Friday when told after the round. “It was sitting at our golf course for a while. But, yeah, it’s fun. Both of us got together to help a great cause and he got an extra car out of it.”

Scheffler donated the car to Triumph Over Kid Cancer, a charity near and dear to his heart, and it was auctioned by Heritage Auctions. Golfweek was the first to share the story of how Nantz established the starting bid at a fundraising event attended by the Scheffler family in Houston.

Scottie said it was his dad who suggested they give the car to TOKC, which was started by James Ragan, a friend from junior golf who died from osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, to auction it and raise money.

“James was a buddy that I grew up with playing golf. He passed away due to cancer but he started this foundation,” Scottie said. “It’s something we’re very passionate about.”

Scheffler signed the dash and the passenger side (on the air bag panel) with a "First Owned Vehicle" inscription and the second signature appears on the right visor (vanity mirror cover).

Scheffler had driven the same car his father, Scott, bought after the family’s car broke down more than a decade ago in Augusta, Georgia, at the 2012 Masters and they needed to get back home to Dallas. The Schefflers ended up buying a new car at Masters Buick GMC on Washington Road in Augusta, just down the street from Augusta National, where Scottie has since stamped his place in the game with not one but two Green Jackets. ("It's got a Masters GMC logo on the back of it," Scottie said of the car.)

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Jim Nantz's $50,000 bid wins Scottie Scheffler’s 2012 GMC Yukon XL