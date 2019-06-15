Jim Nantz cameos as U.S. Open announcer Saturday

Jim Nantz is usually on CBS, but this weekend he'll make time for Fox. (Getty)

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — So here’s an odd bit of broadcasting news: Jim Nantz, the longtime voice of the Masters on CBS — we’ve all imitated his “hello, friends” during the first week in April, admit it — did a cameo on Saturday afternoon during the Fox broadcast of the U.S. Open.

Fox lead broadcaster Joe Buck announced the news via tweet on Saturday morning:

The day is today, the time is 4:45 eastern. The best to call golf on tv - Jim Nantz makes his FOX debut. I/we cannot wait pic.twitter.com/4kTGENYsFu — Joe Buck (@Buck) June 15, 2019

Nantz’s connection to Pebble Beach runs bone-deep. He’s got a house on the property, he got married on the 7th green, and he lives here year-round. He welcomed none other than Phil Mickelson to the property a few weeks ago:

“He is the best to ever call golf,” Buck said in introducing Nantz, who spoke of his love of Pebble Beach and its history.

As the Golf Channel’s Geoff Shackelford notes, Nantz’s cameo technically means he will have broadcast all four of golf’s majors, quite the feat given the way that the majors silo out broadcast coverage. You might say that’s a broadcast feat unlike any other.

