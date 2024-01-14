Jim McGuinness says Roarty case an 'administrative' rather than managerial error

Jim McGuinness says his proposed eight-week ban was rescinded because Ulster GAA ruled the offence an administrative error by Donegal GAA as opposed to the county management being at fault.

The Donegal boss had been in line for the ban after fielding 17-year-old Finbarr Roarty in the Dr McKenna Cup opening win over Armagh.

"One of the questions that was raised would be where does the role of the coach end and the administrator begin?" said McGuinness after Sunday's McKenna Cup semi-final win over Monaghan.

Speaking to BBC Sport Northern Ireland, McGuinness added: "We had a strong case.

"It was agreed that it was an administrative error. I think the rulebook is not clear as well in terms of it was 'persons in charge of the team'."

McGuinness' proposed suspension was recommended by Ulster GAA last Sunday but he then requested a hearing to the provincial body on Thursday night where the disciplinary committee found that "the alleged infraction was not proven".

"That rule when it was brought in initially was brought in to deal with juvenile football. It was brought in for situations where people were managing young fellows and then the secretary/chairman were getting major sanctions even though they didn't know anything about the players," added McGuinness.

"This is senior football and we have senior executives that deal with the goings on off the pitch so I think there's probably something there in terms of the rulebook for the association going forward."

'I spoke about Roarty's age' - McGuinness

McGuinness pointed out that he had praised debutant Roarty's performance in the game concerned against Armagh in media interviews after the match and had mentioned that the Naomh Conaill youngster was still only 17.

As it happened, Roarty celebrated his 18th birthday on the day after the Armagh game.

"We take it on the chin in terms of we should have known but it was absolutely an administrative error."

Pointing at nearby journalists as he spoke to BBC Sport NI, McGuinness continued: "I came out after the game and I was speaking to all these people here to my right and we were talking about how well he had done.

"If there was any malice involved, that was the last thing you would be doing.

"In my last time round, we had Patrick [McBrearty] as a 17-year-old. Marty O'Reilly, Ryan McHugh, Odhran MacNiallais…..we always took the best minor.

"We actually had a game against Roscommon before Christmas and we believed he [Roarty] wasn't able to play in that so he wasn't part of the squad in that game.

"We believed he was eligible in January so that's how it unfolded. It was a genuine administrative error that probably should have been picked up at administrative level."

'Cork game will be the real test'

Speaking about Sunday's performance in which a utterly dominant first-half display set up a 4-14 to 0-11 victory in Castleblayney, McGuinness it was "another step" for his side ahead of the Division Two Allianz Football League opener against Cork in Ballybofey on 28 January.

Prior to that, McGuinness' side will face Mickey Harte's Derry in next weekend's McKenna Cup final.

"This day two weeks is the real test for us. We've got Cork coming to Ballybofey. Points are up for grabs in the league so that's going to be a big day for us.

"I think Mickey will be using next week's game as a platform for the league as well. I think every manager in the country is doing that.

"Derry will be a great opportunity for us to get ready for the league."

Monaghan manager Vinny Corey admitted his largely inexperienced side had been "outclassed" by McGuinness' strong Donegal line-up.

"A really bad first half from us but credit to Donegal. They came here with a strong team and they pressed us high from the start and good luck to them in the final," added the Monaghan boss.

Goalkeeper Rory Beggan, who was badly missed on Sunday as understudy Darren McDonnell was left stranded outfield for Donegal's opening goal after giving the ball away and was nearly caught out in similar fashion on a number of other occasions, was in the Monaghan dugout as he counts down to a NFL trial in the US next month.

Corey said Beggan's future with the county was a "question for another day".

"That's further down the line. You would have seen him training with us this morning.

"We're happy to have him for now and we're hoping it stays that way."