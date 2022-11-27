Jim Lane, Fort Worth attorney, former councilman and Stockyards visionary, dies at 78

Star-Telegram staff
·5 min read
Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram archives

Jim Lane was nothing if not a fighter.

In his trademark cowboy hats, boots and suits, the well-spoken, popular defense attorney — who was fiercely loyal and had a sense of humor as big as Texas itself — spent a lifetime fighting for those who couldn’t fight for themselves, both in the courtroom and at City Hall.

Lane’s fighting days ended early Sunday. He died at hospital, a close family friend said. Lane was 78.

Lane loved all things Fort Worth — the cowboy traditions, the historic north side, even “Molly,” the iconic longhorn he would eventually fight to make sure was the official symbol of Cowtown.

Ironically, he wasn’t even born here. He was born in Uvalde, but he spent much of his childhood visiting his grandparents in north Fort Worth. He soaked up the cowboy culture — and learned about Cherokee Indians, as his grandfather was one. His family moved to Fort Worth. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas Christian University and a law degree from Baylor.

Lane first made headlines in the 1970s as a 24-year-old lawyer in the U.S. Army defending soldiers accused of taking part in the My Lai massacre.

After winning acquittal for his clients, he returned home three years later to practice law, settling in on the city’s north side, where he opened up his law practice and bought an historic home.

Through the years, he represented many current and former peace officers who had befallen legal troubles.

After years of bachelorhood, Lane finally gave up his single ways when he married Janet. The two would welcome Jake, their adopted son, in 2006.

He found a way to mix his Anglo and Indian heritages each Christmas, when he would hold a party at his out-of-town ranch featuring campfires, barbecue, tamales, cowboys and Indians who sang and played the drums sometimes in full headdress.

Public office

He made his first bid for public office in 1978, running unsuccessfully for state Senate. He tried again and lost in 1982, and made an unsuccessful bid for Congress in 1989, before winning election to the Fort Worth City Council in 1993. There he stayed until 2005, when he decided not to seek re-election.

His cowboy hat, cowboy boots and cowboy-cut suits became trademarks at City Hall, where he often tried to work as a mediator between different sides, but was never afraid to take someone to task to make sure citizens were properly being served.

During his tenure, he was an outspoken councilman who championed causes such as rebuilding LaGrave Field so the Fort Worth Cats minor-league baseball team would return to the city, restoring the Rose Marine Theater, working on tax abatements to bring jobs to the Alliance area — even helping form the Fort Worth Herd.

A determined and stubborn councilman, Lane found more success than failure on the council.

He fought for “Molly,” the iconic longhorn, to become the official symbol of Fort Worth. He fought for the Texas Motor Speedway to be built in Fort Worth, rather than Dallas. Lane fought to improve the trash-collection system, after the city switched to using carts to pick up the trash, frequently circulating photos of trash and grilling officials.

He never shied away from controversy — whether about fixing the city’s trash system or when a 2004 ethics complaint was filed against him and other council members over a tax abatement for Cabela’s sporting-goods chain. That complaint was dismissed.

“He’s gotten things done ... that we didn’t seem to be able to get done until he was in office,” former Councilman Steve Murrin said in 2005.

By 2006, Lane decided he wanted to get back on the public service horse, and this time he ran for a seat on the Tarrant Regional Water District board. He was elected from a crowded field to serve on the board that oversees the Trinity River project — which will create an urban lake and bypass channel through the near north side of Fort Worth, as well as an 800-acre development that is expected to double the size of downtown with a mix of housing, retail and commercial projects.

Sense of humor

Lane was known for his outspoken ways, his unreserved humor and the fact that he always spoke his mind — for better or worse.

An April Fools’ joke in 2005 was nearly too believable, when he went on the radio to proclaim that the city should put up two large light-up longhorns on top of The Tower, to honor the Fort Worth Herd. He even said he would present a resolution to rename the building the “Molly Tower,” naming the skyscraper after the city’s logo.

Lane didn’t think people would believe the tall tale, but he soon realized – after local and state officials started calling him in a panic – that people did believe it. And that gave Lane a good laugh.

“It was an April Fools’ joke that has been very successful,” he said happily.

In 2005, Lane drew nationwide attention when he noted that a T-shirt promoting an O’Reilly 300 Busch Series race that placed the Texas Motor Speedway in “Dallas, Texas,” rather than in Fort Worth.

“I would like the good citizens of Fort Worth to remind them that the Texas Motor Speedway is in Fort Worth,” Lane said in 2005. “While you’re at it, write the president of American Airlines and ask him to teach his pilots and flight attendants not to welcome people home to Dallas.”

After hundreds of people complained to O’Reilly, and the company recalled the sheets, Lane said that “on behalf of the good citizens of Fort Worth, we accept their apology.”

In 2009, he even made light of health problems that had befallen him. He underwent surgery for a Chiari I malformation, which had been causing numbness in his arms and hands and overall general discomfort. He joked that he had wanted the surgeon to put spacers in his short neck to make him taller. After the surgery, Lane said the surgeon told him that his skull was thicker than any patient he had ever encountered.

Lane is survived by his wife Janet, a son, Jake, and a brother, Bill.

Latest Stories

  • Suns hold on to win 115-105, Lakers' Beverley ejected

    PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker each scored 25 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 115-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. The Suns, playing without point guard Chris Paul for the seventh straight game, have beaten the Lakers five straight times in regular season play — eight counting the last three games of their 2020-21 playoff series. Things got chippy in the fourth quarter. With 3:55 left in the game, the Lakers’ Patrick Beverley was ejected for shoving Phoen

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Bucks storm back in 2nd half to beat Cavaliers 117-102

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night. The Bucks came back from a 16-point deficit and snapped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period. The Cavaliers hadn’t scored below 15 points in any quarter this season before Friday. Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Darius

  • Laval's Mital named Hec Crighton Trophy winner after impressive U Sports campaign

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval Rouge et Or receiver Kevin Mital was named the winner of the Hec Crighton Trophy as the most outstanding player in U Sports football at the annual Vanier Cup all-Canadian awards banquet on Thursday. Mital led the country in receptions (58) and receiving yards (751) in eight regular-season contests. His 12 touchdown receptions were a school record and tied the conference record held by Rob Harrod of Ottawa (1998) and Alexander Fox of Bishop’s (2013). The St-Hubert, Que., nati

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. Chicago carried the play in t

  • Larkin's shootout goal lifts Red Wings to 4th straight win

    DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin was the only scorer in the shootout and the Detroit Red Wings extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Defenseman Filip Hronek scored his fifth goal in four games on a power play. Hronek, who added an assist, has 10 points in the last six games. Jordan Oesterle scored his first goal this season and Andrew Copp added a power-play goal. Lucas Raymond and Tyler Bertuzzi each had two assists and Ville Husso h

  • 'We know everything about you': Raptors to Koloko during draft combine interview

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains why he was so excited to be drafted by Toronto. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon L

  • Doug McNair captures second Canadian driving championship

    EDMONTON — Doug McNair won the opening two races and never looked back, easily capturing his second Canadian driving championship. McNair, of Guelph, Ont., will represent Canads at the 2023 world driving championship, which will be held Aug. 14-18 in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. "I just want to say thanks to all the trainers that let me drive their horses, and caretakers and owners, and Standardbred Canada for making this possible," said McNair. "It's just starting to sink in now. "It's

  • Kraken set club record for goals in 8-5 win over Sharks

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaden Schwartz scored twice and the surging Seattle Kraken set a team record for goals Wednesday night, overcoming Timo Meier's hat trick in an 8-5 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Playing their second NHL season, the Kraken got goals from seven players to win their third straight. Martin Jones made 22 saves as Seattle moved to 8-1-1 in its last 10 games. Andre Burakovsky, Vince Dunn, Ryan Donato, Jamie Oleksiak, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken. Sc

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • History repeating on Canadian men's downhill ski team

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Canadians climbing the men's downhill racing ladder as a group and challenging European domination is a familiar script. Canada is coming off a season in which three men reached the World Cup podium for the first time in their careers, and James Crawford earned an Olympic medal. The team's culture has parallels with the recent "Canadian Cowboys" era, as well as last century's "Crazy Canucks", in that fierce internal competition drives their performance, and breakthrough resu

  • Senators ride 3 power-play goals to 5-1 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derick Brassard and Mathieu Joseph each had a goal and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Friday. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle each had a power-play goal, helping the Senators stop a three-game losing streak. Artem Zub also scored, Drake Batherson had two assists and Cam Talbot made 31 saves. “We had a really good effort today,” Tkachuk said. “Special teams came up big, PK was great tonight, and power play, you know, showed up when we neede

  • Rangers trade Ryan Reaves to Wild for 5th-round pick in 2025

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The New York Rangers traded enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday for a 2025 fifth-round pick. Reaves had been a healthy scratch for eight of the past 12 games for the Rangers. He gives struggling Minnesota some extra muscle and a veteran presence. The 35-year-old is signed through only the rest of this season at a $1.75 million salary cap hit. He has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games of his second season with New York. Reaves has played in 869

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t have been able to play Wednesday if the game had been held then. “Today, probably not, but good thing we don’t play today; we play in what, four days,” Fields said. “So we’ll see how it