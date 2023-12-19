Jim Ladd, famed rock DJ who inspired Tom Petty song, dies at 75: Read tributes from the Doors and more

The Los Angeles radio icon died from a heart attack.

Jim Ladd, the Los Angeles radio icon who went on to champion rock music on SiriusXM's Deep Tracks for over a decade and inspired Tom Petty's "The Last DJ," died Sunday at the age of 75.

Ladd died of a heart attack at his Los Angeles home. Fellow radio veteran Meg Griffin, who hosted Deep Tracks in Ladd's place, shared the news with listeners on Monday, remembering him as someone who "lived for the music."

A fixture of L.A. rock radio in the 1970s, Ladd began his deejay career in 1969 at KNAC before making the move to KLOS and KMET and later joining SiriusXM in 2011. Ladd, considered one of the few notable remaining freeform rock DJs in U.S. commercial radio, has interviewed rock greats spanning The Doors, Pink Floyd, Stevie Nicks, Led Zeppelin, Eagles, Joni Mitchell, and John Lennon.

Ladd was the inspiration for Petty's 2002 song, "The Last DJ," from the album of the same name about a disc jockey who stands up to radio station management to play what he wants. Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters was also inspired by Ladd's work and invited him to appear on his second solo album, 1987's Radio K.A.O.S. Ladd also played a semi-autobiographical role as the radio DJ in Cameron Crowe’s 1989 romantic comedy Say Anything.

Tributes for the legendary DJ have since poured in, with members of the Doors remembering Ladd, "with his electric persona and cool voice," an "essential part of the culture of rock n' roll."



The Doors family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of beloved rock DJ, Jim Ladd, who died of a sudden heart attack peacefully at home with his wife Helene at his side. Jim, with his electric persona and cool voice, was an essential part of the culture of rock & roll.… pic.twitter.com/caP3GcswX4 — The Doors (@TheDoors) December 18, 2023

The Doors drummer John Densmore also shared his own homage, sharing that "The Last DJ has crossed the tracks." He wrote, "There wasn't a more soulful spinner of music. The songs he played were running through his blood, he cared so much for rock n' roll. A very sad day, which can only be handled by carrying his spirit forward."

Jefferson Airplane's Grace Slick also sent love to Ladd's family and friends, writing, "Jim’s curiosity and care could be felt in each of his broadcasts."



We are heartbroken with the news that Jim Ladd passed away of a sudden heart attack peacefully at home with his wife Helene by his side.

Jim’s curiosity and care could be felt in each of his broadcasts.

Grace was interviewed by Jim on several occasions, most recently in 2010,… pic.twitter.com/h0SmmDlsy1 — Grace Slick (@GraceSlick_JA) December 18, 2023

Ladd also authored the 1991 book Radio Waves: Life and Revolution on the FM Dial, which offers an insider's view of the radio business.

Listen to Petty's "The Last DJ" below.

